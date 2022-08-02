"Need to be competitive in all the tournaments that we’ll play" - Odisha FC boss Josep Gombau

Odisha FC had an underwhelming run in the Indian Super League last season, finishing seventh in the league standings. However, the Juggernauts have refreshed their squad, along with bringing back Josep Gombau, who formerly managed the club in the 2019-20 season.

Odisha began their pre-season training a few days back as they look to get into shape ahead of the upcoming Durand Cup.

The Spanish head coach, in a press conference on Monday, underlined that the main idea for the Kalinga Warriors this season will be to be equally competitive in all the competitions they participate in.

“The main idea that I have communicated to my staff is that we need to be competitive in all the tournaments that we’ll play. It is a work in progress. We are taking things day by day," the 46-year-old gaffer averred.

Josep helmed Odisha FC during the 2019-20 ISL season, which was the club’s most fruitful footballing season.

This year, the Juggernauts will start their campaign with the Durand Cup. They have been placed in Group D, alongside NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters, Sudeva Delhi FC, and Army Green.

"All of our focus is now on the Durand Cup and we are preparing for it,” Gombau stated.

“If the state wants to develop players, there has to be a culture" - Odisha FC's assistant coach Clifford Miranda

Assistant Coach Clifford Miranda, who was also present during the press conference, opened up about his thoughts on developing a football culture in the state.

Odisha hasn't conventially been a footballing powerhouse, however, the Kalinga Warriors can give local players a much-needed boost.

“If the state wants to develop players, there has to be a culture that needs to be instilled within the state footballing ecosystem that will create pathways for local players. Everyone needs to support the players who want to make it to the top," Miranda said.

The club will also return in front of fans this season after a prolonged hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Raj Athwal, Odisha FC president, stated that the Juggarnauts will have to tap their fanbase to make Kalinga Stadium a true-blue fortress.

“We have had a leave of absence because of COVID these last two years, but now we are back [playing in front of our fans]. The club is working on multiple community projects so that we can activate our fan base all over Odisha," Athwal stressed.

Odisha FC will play their Durand Cup opener against NorthEast United FC on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

