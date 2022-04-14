"Need to minimize our errors on the pitch" - Kenkre FC head coach ahead of Indian Arrows clash

Newcomers Kenkre FC will take on the Indian Arrows in an intense bottom-of-the-table clash on Friday at the Naihati Stadium.

The Mumbai-based club are yet to get their first win of the current I-League season.

Both teams come into the match on the back of consecutive losses.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, Kenkre FC head coach said Akhil Kothari stressed that his team have squandered points by missing opportunities in the final third. Kenkre's regret is fresh as they missed several chances in their previous game against Churchill Brothers, a match they lost 2-1.

“We had a number of clear-cut chances in the previous game which we failed to take and I believe we could have gotten something out of the game had we managed to convert those chances,” Kothari said.

Indian Arrows, meanwhile, come into the match on the back of a 0-5 hammering at the hands of table toppers Gokulam Kerala FC. However, Kothari has insisted that they are not taking the AIFF developmental side lightly.

"Indian Arrows are a good team. A well structured side. They have been playing together for a long period of time and have a good coach. Arrows have created upsets against some of the stronger sides in the league. So it won't be an easy test against them. We need to minimize our errors on the pitch," Akhil Kothari said.

Kenkre FC forward Yash Mhatre was also present at the pre-match conference. He said that physical advantage alone will not be enough to beat the Indian Arrows.

"They are a good team and while I would agree that we might have the advantage over them physically, the fitter side might come out on top considering it is the first kick-off in the afternoon,” Mhatre said.

The match might be cagey affair with both teams struggling at the bottom. Kenkre will be eager to register their first win of the season.

