"Need to win our matches and capitalize on Gokulam Kerala's mistakes" - Mohammedan SC head coach on I-League title chances 

Second-placed Mohammedan SC will lock horns against struggling NEROCA FC in the I-League 2021-22 championship playoffs at the Naihati Stadium on Saturday. The Black Panthers will come into the game on the back of three consecutive draws.

They are currently six points behind leaders Gokulam Kerala FC in the league table.

However, head coach Andrey Chernyshov underlined that the Black Panthers are still second in the league standings and have a shot at the title. Asked if it's difficult to motivate players with results not going their way, Chernyshov said in the pre-game press conference:

"Yes, we played three draws but we're still in the second position and will continue to fight for the championship till the end. It's not difficult to motivate the players because they're professionals."

"People forget we're still second in the league" - Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov

After a stalemate in the last game, Mohammedan SC are now five points behind table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC. Asked whether it was a do-or-die situation for them, Chernyshov said:

"We are not in a do-or-die situation. People forget we're still second in the league and still in the running for the championship. We need to win our matches and capitalize on Gokulam Kerala FC's mistakes."

In the initial phase of the 2021-22 season, the Black Panthers were at the top of the points table. However, midway through the regular season, Chernyshov's men fell off the clip and started falling behind their primary title competitors. Asked if there was any particular reason behind the decline, the Russian gaffer said:

"There are multiple reasons. In some games we had suspensions, injuries, fatigue and also the other team started to play better. So there's no particular reason but we'll do our best to win the title now."

The Black Panthers will be hoping to return to winning ways against NEROCA FC, however, the Imphal-based club are winless in their last five games. Hence, both teams will be hungry for the three points, so expect a fiery clash on Saturday.

