NEROCA FC defeat Rajasthan United FC in dramatic fashion to advance to the second round of the 2023 Hero Super Cup

NEROCA FC defeated Rajasthan United FC in the qualifying playoff round of the Hero Super Cup on Monday, April 3. The inaugural match of the tournament was not without its twists and turns, with the game ending 2-2 at the end of extra time.

NEROCA eventually overcame Rajasthan United FC in the penalty shootout with a scoreline of 3-1. They are now set to face Sreenidi Deccan FC in the second round of the qualifiers to cement a place in the group stages of the Hero Super Cup.

The first half was a tight battle, with both sides struggling to get a grip on the game.

However, towards the end of the half, the Orange Brigade punished Rajasthan’s custodian Vishal Joon, who parried the ball straight to forward Lunminlen Hoakip. Hoakip was in the right place at the right time to give his side an important lead.

But the Desert Warriors started the second half with a point to prove and began dominating possession. They made inroads through wide areas and were rewarded for their efforts in the 65th minute. Substitute Shaiborlang Kharpan completed a well-worked team goal to mark a deserved equalizer.

NEROCA FC bounced back and had an opportunity to seal the game towards the back end of the second half. Attacking midfielder Lourembam David Singh wriggled past Vishal but failed to find an empty net as defender Jagdeep Singh cleared the ball off the goal line.

At the end of the regulated 90 minutes, the entertaining game finished on level terms.

NEROCA FC’s substitute keeper Soram Poirei steps up to deny Rajashtan United FC

The extra time was filled with drama as Rajasthan United took the lead for the first time in the game. Winger Lalremsanga rose to the highest to score a cushioned header past a helpless Subuham Das to make it 2-1 in the 98th minute.

NEROCA’s woes continued as defender Lallenmang was sent off for a rash challenge in the second half of extra time. However, the Orange Brigade snatched a last-minute equalizer thanks to Sweden Fernandes, sending the game into a penalty shootout.

Head coach Khogen Singh also replaced goalkeeper Subham Das with Soram Poirei with the penalties in mind. It appeared to be a bold choice, but the substitute keeper certainly grabbed the limelight as he made three excellent saves in the penalty shootout to turn the tie around.

Sweden Fernandes, Paugoumang Singson, and Jonychand Singh converted from the spot for NEROCA, while only William Paulliankhum scored for Rajasthan United FC.

NEROCA FC will now face a tough task as they are up against I-League runners-up Sreenidhi Deccan FC. The game is set to take place on April 5 at the Majeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

