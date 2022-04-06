NEROCA FC deliver against Kenkre FC

NEROCA FC hosted Kenkre FC in the I-League at the Naihati Stadium. The Orange Brigade suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Churchill Brothers FC in their last match. They also had some key players sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC were aiming to record their first win of their debut season after missing out against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their last match. Akhil Kothari's side have had a rough start and have had a disappointing season so far.

The initial moments saw both teams trying to get past the other in order to register a goal. But NEROCA FC steadily gained control over the game.

Khogen Singh's team were pressing high. A cross from Khaiminthang Lhungdim from the left flank was missed by Sweden Fernandes. Moments later, Kenkre FC's custodian Tenzin Samdup's outstretched leg stopped Lhungdim from scoring. However, the Orange Brigade did not fail to score on their next attempt. Sweden Fernandes cut onto his strong foot and managed to score past Tenzin at the near post.

NEROCA FC were dominating the game and looked like a side who would score again.

Kenkre FC found it difficult to create any clear cut chances for themselves. But late in the first half, the Mumbai-based side were gifted a chance by the opposition defenders. Ranjeet Singh got hold of the ball after the defender fumbled it but the striker eventually failed to find the back of the net.

However, Kenkre FC equalized just before the break. Khogen Singh's side decided on playing from the back but the defender played the ball straight to Ranjeet Singh, who did not miss this time.

NEROCA FC pull one back to silence Kenkre FC

At the start of the second half, NEROCA FC produced two back-to-back chances. Sergio Iglesias converted one, giving them the edge in this encounter. The game steadily picked up pace in the second half as both sides looked for goals.

The tempo was comparatively better than in the first half. Khaiminthang saw both his attempts saved by Temzin.

Akhil opted for substitutions to try and swing the tide in his team's favor. Akeraj Martins and Yash Mhatre were brought on to replace Arya Gandharva and Ranjeet Singh Pandre.

Both sides displayed their attacking attributes to change the course of the game. The Orange Brigade saw one of their chances go over the crossbar. Khogen Singh brought on Md Abdul Salam to replace Thokchom Johnson Singh.

Lhungdim came close to extending the lead but his shot was deflected off for a corner. As the game approached its final moments, the tempo increased.

Kenkre FC looked desperate for an equalizer. PC Rohlupuia was subbed in for Siddharth Colaco to try and look for an opportunity to equalize for his side. However, NEROCA FC were able to hold on to their slender lead till the final whistle and get away with the 3 points.

