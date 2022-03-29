NEROCA FC edge past Indian Arrows in I-League clash

NEROCA FC hosted Indian Arrows at the Naihati Stadium for their I-League encounter on Monday.

NEROCA FC were aiming to extend their unbeaten run after picking up a point against Sudeva Delhi FC. For Indian Arrows, NEROCA FC were a difficult test as the side from Imphal have been known to defend deep in their own half.

The match started with the Indian Arrows on the front foot. Venkatesh's team were piling the pressure on the NEROCA FC defense, winning free kicks in dangerous areas on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Pratik Kumar Singh came to his side's rescue after Parthib Sunder Gogoi managed to pull the trigger. The Indian Arrows forward managed to find himself in space repeatedly against a lazy NEROCA FC defense. However, he could not fire his side into the lead because of the goalkeeper.

After a cooling break, the Orange Brigade turned on the heat with both sides looking for a goal to break the deadlock. The Imphal-based club almost would have scored the first goal of the game in the 37th minute if not for a foul on the Arrows defender.

Moments later, NEROCA FC were awarded a corner with Jiteshwor Singh stepping up to take it. Mohamad Kdouh towered over the others but his attempt went wide. Arrows had another attempt created by Velanco Rodrigues and saved by Prateek Singh.

Indian Arrows failed to resist NEROCA FC

Indian Arrows began the second half in the same manner they started the first. But the story remained the same as they failed to crack the opposition defense and score the opening goal.

The Orange Brigade made some changes to their squad. Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma was brought on to replace Thokchom James Singh while Thokchom Johnson Singh replaced Peter Seiminthang Haokip.

NEROCA FC were able to get themselves ahead in the 73rd minute. A chip from Jiteshwor Singh was initially punched away by the keeper but the clearance fell to Vicky Meitei. Vicky's header was anticipated by Raj Basfore but the defender's clearance hit Brijesh Giri and crossed the line to give the Orange Brigade the lead.

Moments later, head coach Wangkhem Khogen Singh made another change. Moirangthem Dhananjoy Singh was brought on to replace Md Abdul Salam. At the other end, the Indian Arrows made a change as well. Harsh Shailesh Patre was brought on in place of Lalchhanhima Sailo and Loitongbam Taison Singh for Velanco Elisson Rodrigues.

Venkatesh's side produced a beautiful effort courtesy of right full-back Tankadhar Bag but Suhai Bhat's header went over the crossbar. There was another change for the side that were behind as Shreyas Ketkar replaced Leimapokam Sibajit Singh.

The Arrows produced another chance when forward Parthib Sunder Gogoi passed the ball to Loitongbam Taison Singh after getting past defenders with a series of stepovers. However, Taison failed to guide the ball over the line.

Indian Arrows failed to capitalize on their chances and gave away three points because of NEROCA FC's narrow lead in the second half.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar