"NEROCA FC are a very good team and we've got no doubts about that" - Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law ahead of I-League clash

Struggling Aizawl FC will square off against high-flying NEROCA FC in Gameweek 11 of the ongoing I-League 2021-22 season at the Naihati Stadium on Saturday. The former champions have had a rough start to the season and suffered a 2-1 loss against TRAU FC in their previous game.

However, Yan Law's struggles aren't going to be any easier when his side face the Orange Brigade. The head coach underlined that NEROCA FC are a difficult team to face and very compact on the ball. However, Law remained positive and stated in the pre-match conference:

"NEROCA FC are a very good team and we've got no doubts about that. This will be our second derby game on the trot. They like to keep the ball and are very compact. So it's going to be a good game against good opposition. But we'll put up a fight."

Aizawl FC are currently 10th in the points table while NEROCA FC are fifth after nine games and have 16 points. The Orange Brigade have just lost a single game so far this season. They are expected to pose a massive threat to Aizawl FC's recovery run.

"We have analyzed that our main problem is maintaining clean sheets" - Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law

Yan Law's Aizawl FC have lost two games on the trot against Gokulam Kerala FC and TRAU FC. The head coach believes that although the People's Club haven't had results going their way, they have been playing well.

In response to a Sportskeeda query, the AFC gaffer discussed the problems that have been plaguing his team and the need to maintain a clean sheet in the upcoming matches. Yan Law said:

"We have analyzed that our main problem is maintaining clean sheets. Scoring is not a problem for us. In the last 10 outings, we have scored 13 goals. So keeping a clean sheet can really help us. There are also those small errors and lapses in concentration that have cost us big time."

The 29-year-old coach revealed the path ahead for his boys and urged the players to improve their mentality. He added:

"We just need to keep our focus, try to keep clean sheets and be a bit more consistent. We've been playing well and getting a lot of praise but we need to stick to getting good results now. Our focus will be on getting three points from all the upcoming games."

