NEROCA FC outdone by Aizawl FC in the I-League

NEROCA FC went head-to-head with Aizawl FC for their I-League encounter at the Naihati Stadium.

After securing a win against Kenkre FC in their last game, NEROCA FC were looking to build on their momentum from that game and take it forward for the rest of the season. Yan Law's side will be looking to take themselves out of the pit they are in after losing to TRAU FC.

The match kicked off and Aizawl FC found themselves a goal ahead in the 5th minute. Ramhlunchhunga's diagonal ball found Lalremsanga, who managed to poke it into the open net to give his side the lead.

The People's Club started on the front foot and were looking to cause more problems for the Orange Brigade. Khogen Singh's weren't sitting quietly as they looked for a way past the opposition defense. Khaiminthang Lhungdim saw his effort from outside the box saved by Anuj Kumar.

Yan Law's side looked more comfortable on the ball as they moved it around in pursuit of another opportunity. Lalremsanga had the opportunity to double the lead but NEROCA FC full-back Dhanonjoy Singh made a quick recovery and blocked the attempt.

The Orange Brigade intensified their attack in search of an equalizer.

Aizawl FC grabbed a second to silence NEROCA FC

NEROCA FC had the chance to equalize early in the second half. Sweden Fernandes whipped in a cross which his teammate Sergio Iglesias tried to control. Bakhtiyor Qalandrov made sure he dealt with the danger before the opposition could do something about it.

At the other end, Aizawl FC's Ayush Chhetri doubled his side's lead with a goal from outside the box.

Yan Law's side seemed comfortable with the ball at their feet. They were controlling the tempo of the game and their opposition.

NEROCA FC earned a freekick after Sergio Mendi was fouled on the right flank near the corner region. Ben Nash tried to head the resulting freekick but Anuj Kumar was in the right place at the right time. The Orange Brigade found it difficult to keep the ball to themselves as they kept losing possession in midfield.

Khogen Singh made a substitution to try and get back in the game. Md Abdul Salam was introduced to the side at the cost of Jonychand Singh Thounaojam.

Aizawl FC made some changes of their own. Rinreithan Shaiza and Lalliansanga were introduced in place of Ayush Dev Chhetri and David Lalhlansanga. Both sides showed intent towards the end of the match to get something out of the game.

Yan Law made a series of changes to his side to keep the scoreline intact. Nikhil Mali, K. Lalhmangaihkima and Joseph Vanlalhruaia were introduced to the match in place of Ramhlunchhunga, Samuel Lalmuanpuia and R Malsawmtluanga.

NEROCA failed to make any impact in the final third and the scoreline remained intact in favor of the People's Club.

