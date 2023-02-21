"Never made a harder decision in my life" - Former Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua opens up about retirement, injuries, and regrets

Fift-six national team appearances, 23 goals for India, four international titles, and multiple club titles. With an accolade list this extensive, seldom can a footballer be seen apologizing to his fans for falling short of their expectations. But so was the magnitude of talent and flair that Jeje Lalpekhlua possessed.

An absolute bulldozer of a striker in his heyday, Jeje was long battling a knee injury that he suffered early on in his career. Playing through agonizing pain for years and reaching the pinnacle of Indian football, the 'Mizo Sniper' finally decided to play out his footballing epilog.

After over a year in recluse, away from the spotlight, the 32-year-old announced his retirement from professional football on Friday, February 17.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jeje narrated the train of thought that had compelled him to deny the inevitable end for years. Bringing a journey that had actuated in a small village in the Hnahthial district to an end in just a day seemed a little too perplexing for months.

"I have never made a harder decision in my life. I had been thinking about this [retirement] for a long time. But it has been my dream since childhood -- to play professional football and then represent my country. So to bring it all to an end in just one day, I was very sad. That's why I didn't announce my retirement earlier," the former national team forward stated.

As the years rolled by and the exuberance of youth withered away, the struggles with the knee started to snowball. His explosiveness had faded, but his efficiency still allowed him to operate at the highest level.

"I tried a lot to fix my knee. Met so many physios and doctors in India. I even traveled to Italy. But nothing worked," Jeje lamented.

Despite being overwhelmed by his bouts with the injury, whether he was playing for Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, or the national team, Jeje's technical virtuosity seemingly shone the brightest. The diminutive striker tormented defenders with an insurmountably larger stature than him.

As he brings down the curtain on arguably India's most tragic "What if" career, our beloved Mizo Sniper bows out as the most decorated player from his state. But there's a fleeting glimmer of hope in Jeje's voice as he assures during the interview that his footballing journey is still far from over.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with former Indian national team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua:

Question: Firstly, Jeje congratulations on this incredible career that you've scripted. Can you take us through what made you take this decision to announce your retirement from professional football?

Jeje Lalpekhlua: My initial knee injury happened in 2012 and since then I have been playing through the pain. My last season at Chennaiyin FC was very difficult because I was already having a lot of trouble with my knee. But I was pushing myself every day, every night at the gym. I was forced to go under the knife.

Even after the surgery, the recovery didn't go as expected. While playing for East Bengal, I was then thinking that if I suffered another injury or knock, I would take retirement. I was experiencing a lot of pain while playing. I still tried to make my mark at East Bengal but it became growingly difficult. My knee wasn't at 100 percent.

I thought of waiting for another year, hoping that things would turn up. So that's why I think this is the best time for me to announce my retirement. But it's incredibly difficult.

Q: Given the enormity of this decision, were you scared at any point during the past few days?

Jeje: Yes, I was afraid but then I knew what the situation was with my knee. Now I focus on my future plans. I want to help the young footballers in Mizoram. For the last five years, I have been organizing winter football camps in my state.

I even organized the event this year and around 100 kids came for training. I was offering them everything: free training, kits, and my experience. I am also working on my academy.

Q: Jeje, you started from a village in Mizoram and went ahead to play for some of the biggest clubs in the country, play for the national side, and win multiple accolades at many levels. How does it all feel when you look at everything you have achieved?

Jeje: I am very proud of everything I have achieved. I know where I started. Some days I just lie down and think, 'How did all these things happen in my life?' God has given me so much.

I started by playing on a small ground near my home and from there I went on to represent the national team. I even captained my country in a few matches. It's all because of the Almighty.

Q: You won the AIFF Player of the Year in 2016. That was probably when you were at the peak of your career. If you could talk about that period?

Jeje: We won the I-League, the Federation Cup, then the Indian Super League, and also the SAFF Cup with the national team. For me, it was one of the best seasons of my career. Whatever I had achieved, it wasn't just because of my hard work, but my clubs, and my teammates. I feel proud thinking about that year.

Q: For many, even wearing the national team jersey once is a lifetime achievement. But you made 56 appearances for the country and managed to score 23 goals. How do you look back at this achievement?

Jeje: For any player, representing the national team is the ultimate achievement. Given where I started, it was an incredible achievement. Senior players in the team like Clifford [Miranda] and Sunil [Chhetri] bhai helped me a lot.

I learned so much from them. It was an incredible feeling to play for the national team and then score as many goals as I did. But somewhere I feel quite dejected imagining how much more I could've played for the country, if not for my injury.

Q: After you announced your retirement, national team skipper Sunil Chhetri posted a very heartfelt message. Could you talk about the bond you two have shared or still do?

Jeje: When I joined the senior national team, Sunil bhai was already an established player by then. He had scored so many goals. But I built up an understanding with him easily.

He taught me so much about football. Even now we keep talking and joking. Whenever I visit Bangalore, I visit his place. We have a good relationship.

Q: You've scored over 50 professional goals in your career but which one is the most special for you?

Jeje: Every goal I have scored for the national team [is special]. Wearing that national jersey and scoring goals is a completely different feeling.

Q: You've become an inspiration for many young footballers from Mizoram. How does it feel to see Mizo footballers now doing well in the ISL or for the national team?

Jeje: When I joined the national team setup, there was no one from Mizoram. Dika [Lalrindika Ralte] and I, while playing in the junior team, would discuss that we would have to represent the national team someday as there are no Mizo players. We have to play not just for ourselves but for future generations as well. So now when any player from Mizoram does well, it gives me a lot of joy.

Q: There are no prizes for guessing that Mizoram is a very big part of your identity. You're passionate about football in the state. How do you plan to contribute to the development of football there?

Jeje: I am currently part of the Women's Football Committee, the Veterans Committee, and the Youth Development Committee of the Mizoram Football Association. Alongside all that, I am also running my academy. I want to find and nurture the village kids who don't get the opportunity or exposure to show their footballing skills.

I had to face a lot of struggles in my life when I moved from my village to city life in Aizawl. I had no idea of the technicalities of football. How to kick a ball, how to push a ball, or how to use my agility.

I received my first football coaching when I came to Aizawl. I was compared to kids who had received such coaching for eight to nine years. It was very difficult for me. I don't want the kids of today to face the same difficulties I was faced with.

Q: This knee injury has been a recurring part of your life. Did you at any point feel like you didn't receive the required support to tackle this?

Jeje: When I was playing for the junior team and Pune FC, it was then that I had my injury. Now everything has changed with the introduction of ISL. But before that, I had a knee injury in 2012, I was very young and had no experience. There weren't many people to guide me on how to complete my recovery process. I didn't exercise as much as I should have and thought it would heal on its own. I've now come to understand how important the rehab process is for a knee injury.

I feel if I had the availability of better information and treatment, I could've probably saved my career. But it's all in the past now.

Q: You've played under plenty of astute Indian and foreign coaches during your career, but who would you say had the most impact on your football?

Jeje: All the coaches I have played under, everyone has been very important to me, but India U-19 coach Colin Toal was the most pivotal. I learned a lot from him, not just about football but how to be professional.

Q: And who was the player you enjoyed playing alongside the most?

Jeje: Among the Indians, it will obviously be Sunil bhai. From the foreigners I have played with, Stiven Mendoza."

Q: Finally, after you announced your retirement, there were a lot of wishes following in from every corner of the Indian football fraternity. What would be your parting message to all the fans?

Jeje: I want to thank all the fans who have supported me throughout my career. I feel sad that I couldn't stand up to all the trust they had put in me because of the injuries. But I will keep working hard for Indian football. I just ended my professional career in football but I will dedicate my life to the betterment of Indian football."

