New jersey for Indian women's team unveiled ahead of AFC Asian Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday unveiled a new look kit for the Indian senior women's team ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2022. Ashalata Devi and co. will start their campaign in Asia's premier footballing tournament in January, donning the new jersey.

The kit honors the Blue Tigresses, who have overcome every social stigma to bring glory to the nation. The blue outfit sports dark tiger-like stripes emblazoned on it.

The kit launch video narrates the story of how every member of the Blue Tigresses has not only fought her heart out on the pitch, but also off it. Tackling the conservative ideologies that plague our societies in the name of traditions, they are not going to back out.

"Every single girl in our country who has taken up the sport across levels is a true tigress" - AIFF General Secretary

Speaking about the new jersey and the vision ahead for the Indian women's team, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said the AFC Women's Asian Cup, hosted by India, will spread awareness about the women's game across the country and inspire plenty more to take up the sport.

“Every single girl in our country who has taken up the sport across levels is a true tigress in the manner they have overcome sociological barriers. So it is fitting that we honour our Blue Tigresses with an individual identity, and an own independent kit. Looking ahead, there is no better opportunity to do so than prior to the flagship tournament for International Women's Football in Asia. Good luck, girls,” Das added.

Meanwhile, Ambar Aneja, co-founder of Six5Six, the official kit sponsor, said while it's been an honor for everyone to witness the progress the women's team has made, the company is proud to be part of the team's quest for the AFC Asian Cup.

"It’s been an honour for our entire team to be able to create something as special as this for them as they embark on their quest for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022," Aneja said.

The Blue Tigresses start their AFC Asian Cup journey on January 20, 2022. Hosts India are in Group A with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan