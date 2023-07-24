Nikhil Prabhu among five new signings for Punjab FC ahead of the upcoming season

The latest entrant into the Indian Super League, Punjab FC, have made five new signings ahead of the upcoming season.

In a press release on Monday, July 24, the Mohali-based club announced that they have acquired the services of Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ricky Shabong, Nikhil Prabhu, and Tejas Krishna. This will greatly bolster the quality they have in their side and allow them to rotate the players they already have.

While defender Nikhil Prabhu is perhaps the most high-profile player of the lot, the others have an array of experience in the lower tiers of Indian football. Ricky Shabong, who lifted the Indian Super League title with ATK Mohun Bagan last season, is expected to become a central figure in the Punjab FC midfield this season.

The Meghalayan, who came through the ranks with Indian Arrows, joins the club on a two-year deal. Prabhu, on the other hand, moves to Mohali from FC Goa, where he spent the second half of last season, having made his ISL debut for Odisha FC.

Ranjeet Singh Pandre, who has won the I-League with Chennai City FC in the past, joins Punjab FC on a two-year deal. He played in the I-League last season with Mumbai Kenkre FC and bagged three goals and two assists. Pandre also went on to play for Church Boys United in Nepal's A Division League and was instrumental in helping his side lift their maiden title.

Versatile midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam joins Punjab FC on loan from FC Goa. He was the captain of the Indian team in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and will add a lot of energy and leadership qualities to the centre of the park, where he plies his trade.

Partnering Prabhu in defence will be young Tejas Krishna, who was a vital cog of the Kerala Blasters reserves side that won the Reliance Foundation Developmental League in 2022. His pace and abilities off the ball will be crucial for coach Staikos Vergetis.

"These players will help us play inspiring football" - says Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis

Speaking about the new signings, the technical director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said:

“We are excited to have these young players among us for the upcoming season. We believe they will contribute significantly to the inspiring brand of football that we desire to play and to the Club’s success going forward.”

It will be quite exciting to see how Punjab FC fare in the ISL this season when competing against more seasoned opponents. There is no doubt that these players will add to their depth and allow them to challenge their opponents.

Although major honors may not be on their wishlist in their debut season in the first tier, they will be hoping to hold their own, and given how well they did in the I-League last season, it should not be too much of a difficulty.