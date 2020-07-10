Nita Ambani : ATK Mohun Bagan Holds International Potential

Nita Ambani welcomed Mohun Bagan into the Hero Indian Super League today

Mohun Bagan completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC

Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), welcomed legendary Indian football club Mohun Bagan into the Hero Indian Super League today. The 130-year old football club on Friday completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus scripting a new essay in Indian football named as – ‘ATK Mohun Bagan’.

We are delighted on the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, the two powerhouses of Indian football. I whole-heartedly welcome Mohun Bagan, one of India’s oldest and most renowned club, to the Indian Super League and congratulate Sanjiv Goenka for embracing the I-League champions with open arms,” said Mrs. Ambani

Mrs. Nita Ambani

The FSDL chairperson believes that the combined power of ATK and MB will further enable India to establish its stronghold in AFC competitions.

“The coming together of these two heavyweights marks a momentous chapter in the history of Indian sports. The new entity, ‘ATK Mohun Bagan FC’, holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally too, as we endeavour to establish Indian clubs as strong players in AFC competitions.”

A firm believer in investing in youth development, Mrs Ambani is of the opinion that the ATK Mohun Bagan will lead the way towards a more competitive platform for young Indian players, benefitting the overall football ecosystem in the country.

“Talent can only be realised when budding youngsters get the opportunity and exposure to play competitive football at the highest levels. I am confident that this partnership will benefit football in our country and help us realise our dream of making India a football superpower.”

“I wish the management of ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the players and the staff all the very best for what promises to be an exciting journey ahead,” Mrs. Ambani concluded her statement.