No change in rule, Indian football team set to miss Asian Games

In what will come as a massive blow to Indian football, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decreed that its criteria for allowing the men's and women's teams to participate in the upcoming Asian Games will not be changed.

As was reported earlier, teams of both genders will not be allowed to participate in the said Games because they are not in the top eight-ranked sides in Asia. While the men's team is ranked 18th, the women's team is 11th.

After this news arrived on Saturday, 15 July, protests broke out nationwide. While the supporters of football in the country asked the Ministry of Sports to allow for some leeway, the men's team's head coach Igor Stimac even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clemency.

However, as it seems now, it was to no avail. India, who recently won the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru by defeating other much-vaunted nations Lebanon and Kuwait among others, will be shocked at this denial.

On 19 July, Wednesday, a statement from the IOA said:

"As we gear up for the highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China the IOA reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in sports by strictly adhering to the selection criteria formulated by the Government of India vide their letter dated 10th July 2023. The adherence to these norms aims to foster a culture of transparency, meritocracy, and excellence in the Indian sports ecosystem."

It added:

“In team events, the focus will be on selecting sports that have achieved a top 8 ranking in Asia in the last one year preceding the Asian Games. This approach will guarantee that team sports with a proven track record of excellence and competitiveness in the region get the opportunity to represent India.”

"We believe in fair play" - says PT Usha, President of IOA

The president of the IOA and 11-time Asian Games medallist PT Usha commented that they had to do what was laid down by the Government of India's guidelines.

She said:

"We believe in nurturing a culture of excellence and fair play in Indian sports. The Asian Games provide a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to compete on a grand stage and make the nation proud."

Ms Usha added:

"By aligning our selection criteria with the Government of India's guidelines, we aim to showcase a contingent that embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship and dedication.”

Supporters of the Indian football team had rallied around the former track-and-field athlete to show some consideration, but unfortunately, that was not to be. The Indian men's and women's football teams will have to miss out on participating in the 2023 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.