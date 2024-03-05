"No less than a win for us" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto after come-from-behind draw against NorthEast United | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC broke their 11-game losing streak by coming from behind and drawing 2-2 against NorthEast United FC in the ISL at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday.

Makan Chothe scored the first goal for the Nawabs in the 70th minute after Parthib Gogoi and an Alex Saji own goal had already given the Highlanders a two-goal cushion.

Club captain Joao Victor put the finishing touches to the game when he placed the ball past NorthEast goalkeeper Mirshad Michu in the 76th minute and ensured a point for the Yellow and Black.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, speaking to the media after the game, was naturally enthusiastic about his wards' performance.

“I think it’s a great comeback, and it will be remembered for a long time by these young boys. Today, I am not really happy with the first-half performance, especially when we lost lots of balls and couldn’t get control. But in the second half, we improved upon it, and the accuracy of having the ball and passing the ball increased,” said Singto.

“What pleases me (a lot) is that we had six or seven shots on target (today); usually we've got three or four. So, in terms of creating chances and shots on target, we’ve improved. Hopefully, we keep improving from here,” he added.

“Goals give you points, and goals give you wins, but today it (the result) is no less than a win for us,” he continued.

“The focus in the second half was just to stick to the basics" - Thangboi Singto

Thangboi Singto applauded his players and said that they deserved this result after the disappointing results that they have gone through since the start of the year.

The last time Hyderabad had drawn a game was against the same opponent - NorthEast United - in the reverse fixture in early December.

The sprinkling of home supporters who still turn up game after game at the Maidaan were treated to a display of artistic football by the Nawabs, and they did not go home disappointed.

"After the Bengaluru FC game, I think we deserve a point. I’m very happy, especially for the players, because these young boys deserved at least a point at home,” Singto said.

“The focus in the second half was just to stick to the basics, do the right things, keep the ball better, and counter at the right time. Because NorthEast United FC are defensively strong,” he concluded.