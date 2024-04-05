FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon, Goa, on Friday, April 5. The Gaurs are ranked fourth in the points table at the moment and mathematically still have a chance of winning the ISL Shield.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, head coach Manolo Marquez said that his former club Hyderabad cannot be taken lightly.

“In this moment it's easy to play in Hyderabad FC as if they lose nothing will happen but if they draw or win, they will celebrate,” he said.

“This is a very young Hyderabad FC team. Some of the players are trying to show good quality so that they can play in ISL next season. They are a dangerous team. No team beat them with a big scoreline which means they are competitive and have good players. But this is not my Hyderabad FC,” he added.

"The team is more comfortable playing at home with our fans" - Manolo Marquez

Manolo Marquez, however, felt that his team had conceded momentum by putting up some poor performances against Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters before the international break.

Having won just two out of the last five games that they have played, the Gaurs will be keen on picking up all three points over a young Hyderabad side, who are perched right at the bottom of the standings.

“I am not happy with this part of the season where we drew three games and lost three. We should not have conceded seven goals in those two matches (Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC),” Marquez said.

“But every coach will remember such games in the season. Every team has ups and downs. What's in our control is to try and win all three games and try to finish in the best position possible,” he added.

"The team is more comfortable playing at home with our fans. We are very grateful to the fans and we need them to win these two games,” he concluded.