NorthEast United stunned Mumbai City FC as they defeated the Indian Super League Shield winners by a scoreline of 2-1 in the Group D clash of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

The tone of the game was set early as Mumbai City dominated the proceedings, while NorthEast United were content to sit in compact shape and invite pressure. Lallianzuala Chhangte had the first chance of the game inside five minutes, but his effort hit the post.

The Highlanders, however, looked dangerous on the break and had a couple of decent opportunities to take the lead. Gani Nigam and Wilmar Jordan Gil were inches away from scoring, while Jithin MS also had the chance to find the net within the first quarter of the game.

They eventually took the lead in the 32nd minute when Mehtab Singh was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box. Wilmar Jordan Gil took responsibility and calmly converted the resulting spot-kick to help NorthEast United take the lead.

The Highlanders were on a roll after the first goal and doubled their lead at the start of the second half. Nigam’s effort was parried away by Phurba Lachenpa, but the ball kindly fell to Jordan, who slotted it into the back of the net.

Mumbai City, however, pulled a goal in the 85th minute through Apuia Ralte to set up an exciting finale to the game. Nonetheless, Floyd Pinto’s side were resolute at the back and sealed a 2-1 victory against the ISL Shield holders.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Highlanders fared against Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United player ratings

Mirshad Michu - 7/10

Mirshad did not put a foot wrong and was solid when called upon. He was not at fault for the goal, but will be disappointed that his side could not keep a cleansheet.

Joe Zoherliana - 7/10

Joe did extremely well against the tricky Bipin Singh. Despite getting into the referee's books in the first half, he positioned himself well to deal with one-versus-one duels and restricted Mumbai City.

Alex Saji - 8/10

Saji dealt with everything coming his way. His audacious run into midfield carved open Mumbai City FC's defense and led to NorthEast United’s second goal. Overall, a splendid performance by Saji against a fluid frontline.

Alisher Kholmurodov - 8/10

Kholmurodov was a solid presence at the back, dominating aerially and winning several ground duels as well. Additionally, his marauding run from the back late in the first half almost led to a goal.

Tondonba Singh - 7/10

Tondonba struggled to deal with Chhangte’s pace, but he was composed when he received possession. He improved in the second half and defended well against Vikram Pratap Singh.

Mohammed Irshad - 8/10

Irshad made a crucial block early in the game and tightly marked Vinit Rai in the first half. He was also tidy and composed in possession and was switched on throughout the ninety minutes to deal with Mumbai City’s forwards.

Joseba Beitia - 7.5/10

Sitting in front of the back four, Joseba protected his defense well, winning a number of duels in midfield. He also started several of his side’s attacks.

Jithin MS - 7/10

Jithin was a live wire and worked hard for his side throughout the game. He delivered an inch perfect to Gani early in the game, but the striker fluffed his opportunity. Pinto eventually substituted him at half-time due to an injury.

Gani Nigam - 7/10

Gani missed an excellent chance early in the game, but his pace and hold-up play posed problems for the Islanders. He also worked tirelessly to track back and help his teammates.

Emil Benny - 8/10

Benny was rewarded with a start after his cameo against Chennaiyin FC. He helped his full-back by tracking Bipin Singh’s run on the left flank, while also carrying the ball forward, which relieved pressure for his side. A superb performance on a night where his side secured a crucial three points.

Wilmar Jordan Gil - 9/10

Jordan had a couple of decent opportunities in the first half as his side looked threatening on the break. But he stepped up when the pressure was on, dispatching the penalty with precision to give his side the lead.

He followed it with a poacher’s goal as he was in the right place at the right time to anticipate and score his side’s second goal.

Substitutes

Rochharzela - 6/10

Rochharzela was an energetic presence and made some brilliant runs behind Mumbai City FC’s defense. His decision-making, however, was poor in the final third.

Mashoor Thangalakath - 6/10

Mashoor replaced Emil Benny in the 70th minute and put on a good defensive shift as Mumbai City committed players forward late in the game.

Pragyan Gogoi - N/A

Arrived too late to mark

Laldanmawia Ralte - N/A

Arrived too late to mark

