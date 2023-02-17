NorthEast United FC 1-3 Odisha FC: Juggernauts move back into top 6 of ISL 2022-23 standings with convincing win

Odisha FC took a major step towards qualifying for the ISL 2022-23 playoffs with a 3-1 win over NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Friday, February 17.

Notably, the hosts started the game well, with Jithin MS skying a decent opportunity less than two minutes in. However, the Juggernauts quickly took control of possession, setting the wheels in motion for an important victory.

Odisha created two big chances in the opening half an hour, with Nandhakumar Sekar creating both for Pedro Martin. However, Martin volleyed wide at the far-post and then hit the side-netting at the near-post, spurning both chances.

Saul Crespo then went close with a close-range header from Isak Vanlalruatfela's nod into the box. However, he put his shot over the crossbar with NorthEast United goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya flapping at thin air.

Josep Gumbau's side were eventually rewarded for their persistent pressure in the 36th minute. A short corner saw Sahil Panwar find Sekar at the edge of the box, who, under no pressure, pulled the trigger and beat Bhattacharya at his near post. The Highlanders No.1 seemed unsighted and was very late to react to the shot.

Vanlalruatfela then fired a shot on target late in the half, but it went straight at Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, NorthEast United finally awoke from their slumber and surged forward in the closing moments of the opening period.

However, they couldn't get a shot on target and the teams went into the interval with Odisha holding a 1-0 lead.

Victor Rodriguez, Diego Mauricio score as Odisha FC comfortably see off NorthEast United FC

The second half saw few chances come by in the opening 10 minutes. While Odisha FC dominated possession, NorthEast United FC were largely untroubled.

The Highlanders could not, however, create any opportunities of their own either. Parthib Gogoi had their best chance of the game up to that point with a speculative effort from deep down the right wing. However, Amrinder Singh recovered in time to palm it away.

Victor Rodriguez's arrival in the 58th minute, replacing Pedro Martin, changed things dramatically. Rodriguez drove Odisha forward with some splendid passing and movement before scoring their second goal of the match just seven minutes after coming on.

Some good play on the right saw Saul Crespo race to the by-line before cutting the ball back to Rodriguez. The Spaniard had time and space to take a touch, turning his marker in the process, and shot a fearsome effort that Arindam Bhattacharya couldn't get close to.

His impact went beyond that goal as he curled a shot just wide soon after before setting up Nandhakumar Sekar with a fantastic pass. However, the forward put his effort wide of Bhattacharya's near-post and into the side-netting.

There was more to come in the final 10 minutes as some neat interplay between Rodriguez and Diego Mauricio saw the latter lay out a pass for Crespo. The midfielder did well to get to the ball first and was felled by NorthEast United substitute Laldanmawia Ralte inside the box.

Mauricio stepped up to score for the fourth match in a row to add more gloss to the scoreline with seven minutes of regulation to play.

However, Odisha were unable to keep their clean sheet intact as Shubham Saranga fouled Wilmar Jordan in the area in stoppage time. Jordan converted the resulting spot-kick emphatically to give the Highlanders a consolation goal.

The win meant the Juggernauts moved to fifth in the ISL 2022-23 standings. They now need just one point from their final match against Jamshedpur FC at home next week to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have fallen to their 16th defeat in 19 matches this season and are set to finish with the lowest-ever points tally in the history of the ISL. They will meet Chennaiyin FC at the 'Marina Arena' in their final game of what has been a dismal campaign.

