ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC announce squad for upcoming season

Under head coach Gerard Nus, NorthEast United FC brought excitement back to their fans last season. Much to their disappointment, Nus was shown the door as the NorthEast United FC management felt justice was not being delivered to their expectations.

Khalid Jamil stepped in to try his hand with the team, having forged a strong relationship with the region. His I-League-winning season with Aizawl FC had made him a favorite amongst football fanatics in the region.

Khalid Jamil immediately changed the course of the team, steering them to a play-offs last season where they gave in to ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance.

With the hope of improving on their result from the 2020-21 season, the Highlanders announced their 30-man squad for the upcoming season.

The Indian contingent at NorthEast United FC

In goal, Subhasish Roy is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up. Mirshad Koottappunna, Sanjiban Ghosh and Nikhil Deka will serve as Khalid Jamil's back-up options.

Mashoor Shereef will be seen alongside Irshad Thaivalappil and Gurjinder Kumar in defense. Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Jestin George and Nabin Rabha will feature as back-ups to their Indian colleagues.

The Indian midfielders for NorthEast United FC are Imran Khan, Pragyan Medhi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Gami Nigam, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi and Joe Zoherliana.

The Indian forwards for Khalid Jamil's setup include Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Lalkhawpuimawia and William Lalnunfela.

NorthEast United FC's foreign contingent

Australian defender Patrick Flottmann will lead the defensive unit of NorthEast United FC and will hope to get as much game time as possible for himself, unlike at his previous clubs.

Famous for his physical presence in the midfield, Khassa Camara will continue to play a pivotal role in Khalid Jamil's plans for the ISL 2021-22. He will be seen alongside former colleague Federico Gallego, who will look to continue his brilliant form in the NorthEast United colors.

Recent signing Hernan Santana, who previously featured for Mumbai City FC in their title-winning season under Sergio Lobera in ISL 2020-21, will look to add firepower to Khalid Jamil's side.

Deshorn Brown will look forward to haunting opposition defenders like he did in the last edition of the competition alongside new colleague Mathias Coureur.

NorthEast United FC will look forward to kickstarting their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru FC on November 20, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee