NorthEast United FC confirm the arrival of Australian forward Tomi Juric | ISL 2023-24 

NorthEast United FC have officially secured the services of Australian forward Tomi Juric, the club confirmed on Monday, January 22. The 32-year-old, who has been without a club since the start of the season, will join as a free transfer, as exclusively revealed by Sportskeeda earlier.

Born in New South Wales, Juric started his career with Sydney United, but moved to Croatia at the age of 19 to kickstart his professional journey. After spending three years there, he returned to Australia, featuring for Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Notably, his best spell came with Swiss side FC Luzern in 2016, where he made 74 appearances and scored 21 goals over three years. Following a stint in Bulgaria and A-League with Adelaide and Melbourne Victory, Juric is set to bolster NorthEast United’s squad for the remainder of the season.

A seasoned Australian international since 2013, Juric has earned 41 caps and netted eight goals. He won the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 under current Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu, along with making an appearance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Juric told NorthEast United FC’s media after completing his move:

"I’m eager to contribute to NorthEast United’s journey in the Indian Super League. I am ready to help the team achieve its goals for the season. It’s a new challenge, and I am committed to giving my all for the fans and the club."

We believe his presence will be a game changer – NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali

Having competed in the top division in various European countries, including Bulgaria, Switzerland, Croatia, and the Netherlands, Juan Pedro Benali believes that Juric’s extensive experience will prove invaluable as NorthEast United push for a playoff berth in the ISL.

"Tomi is a top-class player with a lot of experience playing at the highest level. His achievements, along with his goal-scoring ability, make him a valuable addition to our squad. We believe his presence will be a game changer," Benali said.

Juric is a typical target man who excels at winning duels and hold up play. His movement in the penalty box and goalscoring instincts are also noteworthy, something the Highlanders have lacked this season.

Juric will look to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact, as NorthEast United look to bounce back from their elimination in the Kalinga Super Cup.