NorthEast United FC extend head coach Juan Pedro Benali's contract

NorthEast United FC have extended the contract of their head coach Juan Pedro Benali, the club announced on Wednesday, January 3. The Spaniard joined the club last May on a one-year deal, with an option to extend for another year.

The new contract will see Benali stay at the club till the end of the next season, with an option to extend it by another year.

Making the announcement, the club said in a statement:

"Juan has demonstrated exceptional coaching acumen, steering NorthEast United FC through challenging times with grit and determination. He has shown his ability to mould and develop players to get the best out of them. He has encouraged and groomed young players by giving them opportunities to shine."

Acknowledging Juan Pedro Benali's caliber and vision, club owner John Abraham stated:

"Our fans are the heartbeat of NorthEast United, and this contract extension is our commitment to them. Juan’s passion for the game, combined with his ability to unlock the potential of young players, makes him the perfect leader for our team. Together, we are poised to set a benchmark for success in the seasons to come."

The Highlanders produced a memorable performance under Benali, reaching the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2023. Unfortunately, they lost 5-3 to East Bengal FC to crash out of the competition.

"Together, we aim to make NorthEast United FC a force within Indian football" - Juan Pedro Benali

Expressing his gratitude for the confidence and trust the club has shown in him, Juan Pedro Benali said:

"I am very happy to extend my contract with NorthEast United FC. The faith shown in me by the club’s management motivates me to continue working towards creating a legacy that extends beyond this season. We are committed to developing a squad that not only competes at the highest level but also inspires future generations of footballers. Together, we aim to make NorthEast United FC a force within Indian football."

NorthEast United FC are currently placed in the sixth spot in the points table with 12 points from as many matches in ISL 2023-24. With 10 more league matches still to be played, they have a very good chance of fighting for the knockout spot.

However, the immediate challenge for them lies when they take the field in the upcoming Indian Super Cup. The Highlanders are placed in Group B alongside Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC, and Shillong Lajong FC.