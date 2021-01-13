NorthEast United FC and Gerard Nus part ways

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC announced on Tuesday night that they have parted ways with Head Coach Gerard Nus. Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the interim Head Coach for the remainder of the ISL 2020-21 season.

NorthEast United started the current ISL season with an unexpected win over current league leaders Mumbai City FC. They won their second game of the season over SC East Bengal.

The Highlanders started off as a disciplined brigade and even remained undefeated for the first six games of the season. However, they have failed to win a single game for over a month now since defeating SC East Bengal.

In their club statement, NorthEast United have cited the differences in their vision and philosophy as the reason for parting with Gerard Nus.

''The Club has decided to part ways with the Spanish National after taking into consideration a contrast in the team’s current tactics and the Club’s philosophy and vision," read the statement.

The club also mentioned their objection to Gerard Nus' tactical approach to their games. The Highlanders had a defensive tactical outlay to every game and then hit the opposition on the counter. This approach worked for most of the games even though this meant that the team struggled to grab a win.

This also apparently created a rift between the players and the coach.

"After a detailed discussion with the players and staff, the club understood that the coach had completely lost control of the dressing room," revealed an anonymous source inside the club to Sportskeeda.

What next for NorthEast United FC?

NorthEast United FC's interim Head Coach Khalid Jamil was assistant to Nus in the initial part of the season before he was asked to join the NorthEast United FC academy.

This decision is the latest in a string of managerial errors from the club as no possible explanation was provided as to why Jamil was sent away in the first place. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Khalid Jamil will also have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, further dampening the mood of the camp.