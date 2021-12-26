NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil believes team is trying hard but needs a bit of luck

After their narrow loss to ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC will face table-toppers Mumbai City FC on Monday in the ISL 2021-22 at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil believes although the Islanders are favorites, beating them is not impossible.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Jamil said:

"They are at the top of the table so they're definitely a good team. But we should think positively and it is not impossible to beat them. We have to concentrate on our game and everybody has to fight. We have to play as one unit."

While Mumbai City FC are leading the charts with 15 points, NorthEast United are in ninth place with just seven points. The Highlanders suffered five defeats in their first eight games and won only two. But Jamil said tomorrow is a new game and the players are ready for a fresh start.

"How we prepare for tomorrow is very important. We had enough time for recovery and everybody is fresh. So, we are ready for this match and we have to fight to get a positive result and the three points."

Although Mumbai City are flying high, the defending champions lost to Kerala Blasters FC 3-0 in their previous game. Asked by Sportskeeda if the performance by Kerala Blasters gives NorthEast United the confidence to tackle Mumbai City, Jamil said:

"Yes, you can say that. But in football every game is different, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. The performance is never the same. We'll have to prepare accordingly and depending on that, we'll have to decide how we approach the game tomorrow."

NorthEast United FC star Khassa Camara ruled out of Mumbai City FC clash with injury

Jamil said Khassa Camara will miss the Mumbai City game after suffering an injury against ATKMB. The Mauritanian international has been a massive presence in the NorthEast United midfield.

"Yes, we will definitely miss Khassa tomorrow but we have a replacement for him. It's good for the player who will get the chance. They'll have to show that they also deserve to play. At the end of the day it's about stepping up and showing that you deserve the opportunity and can take up the responsibility," Jamil said.

In some positive news, NorthEast United will have their star forward Deshorn Brown back in the lineup after an extended spell on the sidelines.

VP Suhair has scored in two consecutive games for NorthEast United. Asked by Sportskeeda how the coach felt about Suhair's performance, Jamil said:

"He has been working really hard and has been doing good. Even last year he did quite well. But he must continue the hard work to maintain this form."

Asked what he had made of NorthEast United's season so far, Jamil said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Everybody has been trying really hard and that's a good thing. We only need a little bit of luck. We also need all the players to be available because looking at all the matches so far, we have suffered injuries ahead of them."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan