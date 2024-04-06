NorthEast United FC secured a massive victory in their pursuit of the final playoff position, defeating Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 in Guwahati on Saturday, April 6.

After a cagey hour of football, the Highlanders gained momentum in the final quarter of the game, with late goals from Nestor Albiach and Jithin MS proving enough to overcome the Blasters.

NorthEast United have hit a roadblock in the last month, failing to win their last three games. However, a three-week break offered them an opportunity to recharge and bounce back against a depleted Kerala Blasters side.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, it was the young Blasters side who started on the front foot and made their first clear-cut opportunity in the 10th minute.

Aimen wriggled past two defenders on the left flank before beating a lunging Mohammed Bemmammer as well. With the goal at his mercy, his effort went straight at Gurmeet Singh, who parried away the ball.

The hosts began to grow into the game after a sluggish start, with forward Manvir Singh coming close to scoring after he pounced on Albiach’s inch-perfect through ball. A last-ditch tackle from Freddy Lallawmawma was necessary to prevent a certain goal after Manvir rounded the goalkeeper.

After an intense start, clear-cut chances were at a premium, although there were gaps opening up in midfield. Decision-making seemed to falter in the first half, leading to a goalless forty-five minutes, with both sides managing six shots on goal apiece.

NorthEast United FC improve their intensity in the second half to secure all three points

NorthEast United certainly needed to increase the tempo to secure all three points, and while the likes of Jithin MS, Albiach, and Redeem Tlang looked dangerous, they lacked precision in the final third early in the second half.

Consequently, Juan Pedro Benali opted to introduce playmaker Romain Philippoteaux around the hour mark to provide the Highlanders with a clinical edge.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Daisuke Sakai had a shot on goal from 30 yards out that narrowly missed the target. Apart from that opportunity, the Blasters also struggled to create anything significant in the first quarter of the second period.

It wasn’t until around the 80th minute that NorthEast United had a clear sight on goal in the second half.

Philippoteaux’s lobbed pass from the middle of the park released fellow substitute Phalguni Singh, who attempted to set up Albiach in the box. Although the Blasters managed to clear the ball, it fell kindly at the feet of Macarton Nickson, whose powerful strike was blocked by Mandal.

The final minutes of the game were lively, and it always seemed like the winner would be decided by a smash-and-grab moment. Indeed, it was the Highlanders who achieved it in the 84th minute.

All it took was one long pass from Zabaco, with Albiach getting past Drincic before chipping Lara Sharma in goal to help his side take the lead.

Albiach had another huge opportunity to put the game to bed but Lara Sharma came to Blasters’ rescue to keep his side in the game. The Highlanders ultimately capitalized on Kerala’s defensive vulnerabilities, as Jithin scored a simple tap-in to make it 2-0 in stoppage time.

The three points were crucial in the context of securing a playoff spot, as the win propelled Benali’s men to seventh in the table, just one point behind Chennaiyin FC, who they will face in their next game.