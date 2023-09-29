NorthEast United FC open their ISL 2023-24 points tally with a convincing victory over Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United FC secured a convincing 3-0 defeat over Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Goals from Pathib Gogoi, Phalguni Singh, and Asheer Akthar marked the Highlanders’ first victory of the ISL 2023–24 season.

The Marina Machans started on the front foot, as their pace in the wide areas posed problems for the hosts. They had the first clear-cut chance, with Rafael Crivellaro showing his ability by executing a delicate shoulder drop on Michel Zabaco before attempting to slide the ball into the net.

However, Dinesh Singh was in the right place at the right time to clear the ball off the goal line. In response, NorthEast United regained their composure and capitalized on Chennaiyin FC's mistakes, with Nestor Albiach coming close to scoring on two occasions.

The first attempt was parried away by Samik Mitra, while the second effort from inside the penalty box narrowly missed the target. Chennaiyin FC maintained control of possession, but as the first half advanced, the Highlanders were dangerous on the counter-attack.

Notably, around the hour mark, Parthib Gogoi’s effort from close range was remarkably blocked by Cristian Battocchio, which kept the scores level.

As for the Marina Machans, Farukh Choudhary had two significant opportunities in the latter stages of the first half. NorthEast United effectively capitalized on those missed chances and managed to take the lead just moments before the halftime break.

Once again, it was Parthib Gogoi who proved to be the difference. The young winger received the ball in space and unleashed a powerful shot from 30 yards out. The ball found its way into the top corner, leaving Mitra with no chance to make the save.

These long-range goals have become a habit for Parthib, and his strike was the decisive factor separating the two teams as the halftime whistle blew.

Early second-half goal ensures comfortable victory for NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC resumed the second half with the same momentum, finding the back of the net just three minutes into the half.

The goal came as a result of a blistering counter-attack, initiated by Michel Zabaco, who carried the ball from the back before threading a precise pass to Albiach.

He patiently waited for support before delivering a perfectly placed cross to Phalguni Singh, who made no mistake in scoring past Mitra. Chennaiyin FC needed to up the ante, and they started doing so in the closing stages of the match.

Around the 75-minute mark, Ninthoi Meetei nearly halved the deficit on his own with a dynamic play down the left flank. His impressive run managed to evade everyone except the goalkeeper, who came up with a crucial save to maintain his clean sheet.

In stoppage time, as Samik Mitra sustained an injury, Chennaiyin FC found themselves in a situation where they had to field an outfield player in goal.

NorthEast United took advantage of this situation, with Asheer Akthar scoring a remarkable long-distance goal to make it 3-0. These are huge three points for NorthEast United FC, who have shown promise in the opening fixtures.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC certainly face huge challenges ahead, as they have suffered two defeats in two games.