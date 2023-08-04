NorthEast United FC displayed their dominance, clinching a resounding 4-0 win over I-League side Shillong Lajong FC in the opening Group D fixture of the 2023 Durand Cup on Friday.

A hat trick by 20-year-old Parthib Gogoi and a solitary goal by Romain Philippoteaux sealed a remarkable victory for Juan Pedro Benali in his first game in charge.

The Highlanders started the game on the front foot and showed intensity in pressing high and regaining possession. The wet conditions added a layer of complexity, challenging both teams' attempts to build out from the back.

Nonetheless, the hosts, who dominated possession, managed to take the lead in the 25th minute. After winning the second ball, Rochharzela advanced forward and unleashed a shot from the edge of the box. Shillong goalkeeper Neithoville spilled the ball, with Parthib Gogoi capitalizing on the error with a delightful chip.

NorthEast United soon doubled their lead through Philippoteaux. The Frenchman wriggled past two players before teeing up Manvir Singh in the penalty box. The ball kindly fell to Philippoteaux’s feet once again when he was brought down by Shillong defender Kenstar. He confidently stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly scored past Neithoville.

Despite playing some attractive football, the Red Dragons struggled in the final third of the pitch. NorthEast United's goalkeeper Mirchad Michu remained unchallenged in the first half, with Shillong registering just one shot on target.

Parthib Gogoi completes his hat-trick as NorthEast United FC run riot in the second half

After taking a comfortable 2-0 lead, NorthEast United made a substitution at the beginning of the second half, replacing young Rochharzela with the experienced Jithin MS.

The Highlanders maintained their attacking momentum, with Gogoi narrowly missing a chance to score his second goal. Jithin's precise cut-back into the box found the winger, who unleashed a powerful side-footed effort, only to see it land directly into the goalkeeper's arms.

Parthib remained relentless in his pursuit of a second goal, and his efforts bore fruit in no time. Shillong Lajong were guilty of leaving spaces in the midfield, and this time, Pahlguni capitalized on the opportunity. He provided a well-timed pass to substitute Gani Nigam, who then set up Gogoi for a tap-in.

NorthEast United, far from being satisfied, continued to attack and added a fourth goal merely five minutes after their third. This time, Jithin exploited the space behind the center-back before delivering a perfect square pass to Gogoi, who completed his hat-trick with a composed finish.

As the Highlanders took their foot off the gas, Shillong Lajong had a couple of decent opportunities to pull a goal back. Despite creating a couple of good chances in the late stages of the game, they still faced difficulties in converting those opportunities into goals.

The one-sided game ended in NorthEast United FC’s favor as they secured a comfortable 4-0 victory. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali will certainly be delighted with the performance and will hope that his side can carry their momentum into the next two games.