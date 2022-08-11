"Our aim this season is to win the Championship" - NorthEast United FC's Mirshad Michu looking forward to upcoming challenges

Mirshad Michu is one of India's most promising goalkeepers. He represented East Bengal FC in the I-League and ISL. He started his footballing career for FC Bardez Goa. Last season, he was an integral part of the North East United FC ISL squad. He played 11 matches for them last season, conceding 20 goals.

A few days ago, Sportskeeda had an exclusive chat with him. Here is what he had to say

Mirshad Michu was a cricket wicketkeeper before becoming a goalkeeper

Former India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni started his career as a goalkeeper. It was in reverse that Michu's career went. He started playing cricket as a wicketkeeper. However, due to his excellent diving skills, he was motivated to join football as a goalkeeper.

He commented that his wicketkeeping skills helped him a lot to develop as a goalkeeper.

"Initially I used to play cricket. I was a wicketkeeper then. My acrobatic skills were noticed and soon I started playing football."

"Khalid sir helped me a lot" - Mirshad Michu on his coach Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil is one of the most celebrated coaches in Indian football. He won the I-League with Aizawl FC. Also, he was the first Indian to become the head coach of any ISL club.

He is known for his excellent grooming of junior footballers. Khalid helped the young goalkeeper a lot in developing as a footballer. According to him, Khalid provided him with the chance to prove himself in front of the spectators.

"Khalid sir helped me a lot. Both in East Bengal and North East he provided me the chance to prove myself. Also, he motivated me a lot to give out my best on the field."

Mirshad misses Kolkata a lot

Mirshad Michu has spent a lot of days playing in Kolkata. He was one of the favorite footballers of the East Bengal fans. He revealed that he misses Kolkata football a lot. His most memorable match was the Durand Cup semi-final against Gokulam Kerala FC. He also misses the fans of East Bengal.

"I miss Kolkata a lot. I can still remember the Durand semi-final match between East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala FC. I will never forget the way the fans came all the way round to support us during that match. Also I miss the Kolkata derby. Its the biggest match in Indian football. Its completely a different feeling and different emotion."

"Subhasish Dada guided me a lot" - Mirshad Michu on the support he received during his tenure at North East United

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was one of the leading goalkeepers on the Indian football circuit. He is still fondly remembered by Indian football fans due to his brilliant performance for ATK in the opening ISL season. He has vast experience of playing for the Indian national football team also.

The boy from Kerala received a lot of support from Subhasish Roy. He guided the former like a mentor and helped him develop his game. Subhasish is just like a big brother to Mirshad.

"Dada guided me a lot. He helped me to rectify my mistakes on the pitch. Also he applauded me when I used to play well for my team. I am very much greatful to the team management for giving me a chance to play alongside him."

Mirshad remembers Fowler fondly

Mirshad Michu got a chance to play under Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler during his tenure with East Bengal. Fowler is known to be very close with the players. Mirshad has benefited a lot from training under him. His coolness and friendliness impressed Michu very much.

"I am much happy to work with him. Robbie fowler is Liverpool legend. He is very cool during the practice session. He tries to be close to the footballers and he has a great skill of man management."

"Danny Fox was just like my brother" - Mirshad Michu

During ISL 2020, East Bengal named Danny Fox as their captain. Danny is one of the biggest names to play on the Indian football circuit in recent times. He has the experience of playing 37 English premier league games.

Danny has represented clubs like Southampton, Wigan, Nottingham Forest, Celtic, and Coventry City. Mirshad Michu was delighted to share the dressing room with such a reputed player. Fox tried to help the junior players of the team in whatever way he could.

"Danny Fox was just like my brother. When I was at East Bengal, he treated us very nicely. He was a true leader who helped us a lot both inside and outside the pitch."

Mirshad Michu aiming for trophy this season

North East United FC have failed to win the coveted ISL trophy till now. Mirshad Michu is aiming to win the trophy. He is drawing inspiration from his family and is working hard towards his goal.

Last season, despite having a good squad, North East failed to win the trophy due to injury problems. So this time, they are working hard to reach their goal.

"Our aim this season is to win the Championship. We are working very hard for that. Last season, due to injury problems we had a bad season. But this time we are quite sure regarding our success."

