NorthEast United FC Secures Brazilian Striker Ibson Melo as first foreign signing

NorthEast United FC has announced the acquisition of Brazilian striker Ibson Melo, marking their first foreign signing for the upcoming ISL 2023-24 season. The 33-year-old forward has inked a one-year contract with the Highlanders and is poised to spearhead the club's attacking line.

Ibson Melo began his football journey at the youth academy of Santa Cruz FC in Brazil before venturing into the Cypriot and Portuguese First Divisions. Subsequently, he made a name for himself in Asia, enjoying four successful seasons in the Thai League 1. With his wealth of experience and goal-scoring prowess, Ibson is now ready to embark on a new chapter in his career with NorthEast United FC.

Ibson brings with him an impressive track record of success and hope for the Highlanders, having found the back of the net on over 60 occasions in the Thai League 1, establishing himself as the top goal-scorer for two out of the three clubs, he represented throughout his impressive stint in Southeast Asia.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the club, Ibson remarked:

"I was impressed by the seriousness and professionalism of the people involved at the club. I believe that there is a very good opportunity to grow together. I hope to be very happy in India with my family and contribute to the team’s success."

"Ibson Melo will score many goals and help us achieve our objectives: NorthEast United FC Coach Juan Pedro Benali

Following two disappointing seasons, NorthEast United FC aims to revitalize their performance under the guidance of new head coach Juan Pedro Benali. The addition of Ibson to the squad marks the first step in their efforts to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

Coach Juan Pedro Benali spoke highly of Ibson's abilities, stating:

"Ibson is a very good player and knows the game very well. He’s fast and versatile, capable of playing in different positions along the front line. He is also clinical and can score from various situations. With his extensive experience, I believe he will score many goals and help us achieve our objectives."

CEO Mandar Tamhane praised the signing of Ibson Melo, emphasizing the club's commitment to recruiting accomplished players who can make an immediate impact. Tamhane stated:

"The signing of Ibson Melo demonstrates the club's dedication to bringing in players with proven experience, particularly in Asian conditions."

With the arrival of Ibson Melo, NorthEast United FC looks forward to bolstering their attacking department and setting the stage for a resurgent season under their new head coach.

