NorthEast United FC set to sign Joseba Beitia from Rajasthan United FC | ISL 2022-23

Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC have acquired the services of Joseba Beitia from I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC on a short-term deal, according to reports. Sportskeeda can confirm that the 32-year-old midfielder has already joined his teammates in training.

The club are yet to announce the signing but the creative midfielder will stay with them until at least the end of the 2022-23 season. Beitia was plying his trade with the Dessert Warriors in the I-League in the first half of the ongoing season. He has made 11 appearances for the club, scoring and assisting once.

After starting out his professional career in Spain with Real Sociedad, Beitia had his first taste of Indian football when he joined Mohun Bagan in 2019. The Mariners won the I-League title with four games in hand during that very season.

Since then, he has played for RoundGlass Punjab and Rajasthan United FC in the I-League. Given his quality on the ball, a move to the ISL has always been on the cards.

NorthEast United FC have been struggling in ISL 2022-23

The Highlanders are currently at the bottom of the ISL 2022-23 league standings, having scored just four points in 15 matches. NorthEast United FC have lost 13 of their outings.

Under the tutelage of Vincenzo Alberto Annese, the club have shown some fight, securing a win and a draw. However, they still lack the firepower to rub shoulders with the big guns in the league.

Signings like Joseba Beitia and Kule Mbombo will provide the club with a stopgap but quality options to end the season with a big push. Once the summer transfer window arrives, NEUFC and Vincenzo can decide whether they want to stick to these individuals or invest in other lucrative options.

