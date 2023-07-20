NorthEast United FC sign Spanish defender Michel Zabaco ahead of the 2023-24 season 

NorthEast United FC have roped in Spanish defender Michel Zabaco ahead of the 2023-24 season. Zabaco arrives from Spanish club Burgos CF and becomes the Highlanders’ fifth signing of the summer.

Hailing from Burgos, Zabaco started his career with Atletico Madrid and featured regularly for their reserve sides for over four seasons. Overall, the center-back made 63 appearances for Atletico Madrid's reserve sides before signing for Almeria B in 2012.

The 34-year-old played a crucial role in the Spanish third division, making 77 appearances over the course of three seasons, which eventually led to his promotion to the first team. However, his time in the Segunda division was short-lived, as he made just three appearances for Almeria before moving on.

Following his spell with the Andalusians, Zabaco plied his trade with the likes of FC Cartegena and SD Ponferradina in the third division before moving to Burgos CF in 2020.

During his time there, he continued to excel, playing a pivotal role in guiding the team to the second division in his debut season. Subsequently, he spent two successful years in the Segunda division before making his way to India.

Zabaco told the NorthEast United FC media after completing his move:

"I have heard good things about the country, the Hero Indian Super League, and about its great players, stadiums, and coaches. I am very excited because I firmly believe in the ambitious project at NorthEast United FC, led by the new management and coaching staff. With all the elements combined, I believe it will be a remarkable season for all of us.”

NorthEast United FC struggled defensively last season, as they conceded the most goals in the league by a significant margin. However, with the inclusion of Zabaco, the team will experience a notable improvement in their defensive performances for the upcoming campaign.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali hails Michel Zabaco signing

NorthEast United head coach Juan Benali, who took over from Floyd Pinto during the summer, appears to be thrilled with the acquisition. He highlighted Zabaco's role at the club, emphasizing that it was his exceptional mentality and leadership skills that led them to sign him.

"We were searching for a player with a fighting mentality, exceptional leadership skills, and vast experience," Benali said. " Zabaco perfectly embodies these qualities, and his sense of responsibility will be invaluable. Moreover, he will serve as a mentor to our young players, sharing his knowledge and expertise. That's precisely why we brought him on board."

As mentioned by Benali, Zabaco brings a wealth of experience and the ability to act as a leader at the club. He also served as the captain for Almeria B and has been lauded for his physicality and solid defending.

Moreover, being a left-footed player, Zabaco offers NorthEast United a unique approach to build from the back, given his ability on the ball. This signing appears to be a perfect fit for both the club and the player ahead of the new campaign.