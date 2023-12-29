NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Who won today's ISL 2023-24 match?

NorthEast United FC produced a stellar display of gritty defensive football to restrict high-flying FC Goa to a 1-1 draw on Friday, December 29. Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati hosted the Indian Super League (ISL) clash.

Carlos Martinez headed the Gaurs into the lead in the 19th minute before it was quickly canceled out by Jithin MS just seven minutes later.

FC Goa were in fine form going into the game, just having handed reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan a 4-1 defeat in their den. A win would see them reclaim the top spot in the points table and dethrone Kerala Blasters on goal difference.

On the other hand, a win was very crucial for NorthEast United. Three points would've seen them leapfrog East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC to the sixth position. They were also eager to break their six-game winless streak.

It was FC Goa, however, who took the lead in the 20th minute of the game. The in-form Noah Sadaoui crossed in a terrific ball to the far post and Carlos Martinez leaped high to head it home.

However, the Gaurs couldn't hold on to the lead for long. Parthib Gogoi was released down the right flank in the 26th minute. The youngster took a few touches before launching a delectable low cross into the box for Jithin MS, who surprisingly scored with his thigh. It was the first goal that FC Goa had conceded from open play after 600 minutes.

In the 35th minute, a long ball was floated in, aimed at Jithin's run from the left wing. Seriton Fernandes did well to deal with it, nodding it back to Arshdeep Singh in goal. However, the goalkeeper fumbled the ball and it fell to Jithin. The 25-year-old failed to convert from an acute angle, lashing his effort well over the bar.

Carl McHugh unleashed a long-range left-footed attempt in the 36th minute but Mirshad Michu made a brave save.

In the 42nd minute, Udanta Singh released Noah down the right flank. The Moroccan made a darting run and cross into the box for Brandon. However, his shot was blocked by Soraisham Dinesh Singh with a tremendous block.

The two teams went into the break with a 1-1 scoreline.

NorthEast United thwart FC Goa's waves of attack in the second half

The start of the second half saw cagey football from both sides. The first real opportunity of the half fell to an unlikely candidate, Sandesh Jhingan. The 30-year-old produced a thundering header from a set-piece swung in by Brandon Fernandes.

The introduction of Muhammed Nemil in the 78th minute breathed life back into FC Goa's attacks. Four minutes after being subbed on, the 21-year-old burst into a run, carrying the ball from the halfway line and then releasing a shot from the edge of the box. The shot, however, lacked enough venom and was comfortably collected by Mirshad Michu in goal.

Manolo Marquez's side failed to find any good chances in the final ten minutes plus added time for all of their possession and pressure. The game ended with a 1-1 scoreline, with the Gaurs left to rue their chances from the first half.

The draw sees FC Goa move back to the second spot above Odisha FC, who defeated Jamshedpur by a 4-1 margin earlier today.

Juan Pedro Benali's side made a significant move up the table to the sixth position. They will take a lot of confidence from their resilient performance today going into 2024.