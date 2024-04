NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - April 13, 2024

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in an ISL 2023-24 game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 13.

While Odisha FC are poised to enter the playoffs, the same cannot be said about NorthEast. Languishing in the ninth spot, the Highlanders are out of the reckoning for a top-six finish. However, a win today will see them finish one point behind Chennaiyin FC, who occupy the sixth and final playoff position.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will look to claim the third spot from FC Goa, who are on 42 points, three more than the Juggernauts. The loss to Mumbai City FC in their previous game proved to be the sucker punch to Odisha FC's League Shield hopes. However, they will look to finish their league campaign on a high ahead of the playoffs.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24

Date and Time: April 13, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC:

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh, and Arman Tamang.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Hamsza Regragui, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi, Nestor Albiach.

Forwards: Hamza Regragui, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS

Odisha FC:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Anuj Kumar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Hitesh Sharma, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, and Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Probable 11

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Buanthanglun Samte, Miguel Zabaco Tome, Asheer Akhtar, Soraisham Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Hamza Regragui, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mourtada Fall, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Amey Ranawade, Lenny Rodriguez, Puitea, Princeton Rebello, Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Dream 11 Team Suggestions

Amrinder Singh (GK), Buanthanglun Samte, Miguel Zabaco Tome, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Amey Ranawade, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Hamza Regragui, Princeton Rebello, Roy Krishna, Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Amey Ranawade

Gurmeet Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mourtada Fall, Asheer Akhtar, Soraisham Singh, Lenny Rodriguez, Puitea, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Albiach, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Diego Mauricio | Vice-captain: Nestor Albiach