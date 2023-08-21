NorthEast United sign center-back Yaser Hamed for the upcoming season

NorthEast United have acquired the services of central defender Yaser Hamed for the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Monday, August 21. The Indian Super League (ISL), the premier event in the Indian domestic football calendar, is expected to start in the last week of September.

The Palestinian defender is the Highlanders' final foreign signing ahead of the season. He also fulfils the club's quota of adding a player from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member.

Hamed, who is a product of the Athletic Bilbao academy, has played for a lot of clubs in Spain, including CD Santurtzi, SD Leioa, and Club Portugalete. Most recently, Yaser Hamed was a part of the Kuwait Federation Cup-winning side Al Qadsia SC.

He has also featured for Al Masry in Egypt and Al-Rayyan in Qatar in the past. He is expected to help the Highlanders, who came a cropper in the Indian Super League last season with his varied experience playing football across three continents.

After finalizing the paperwork, Hamed said in an official statement:

"I'm thrilled to join NorthEast United FC because of their persistent interest in me. This club and its project, led by Juan Pedro Benali, are the perfect fit for my aspirations in football. I will work very hard every day to do my best for the club."

"Yaser Hamed has the unique ability to play comfortably with both feet" - NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali

Yaser Hamed, who represents Palestine in international football, has made 22 appearances for them since his debut in 2019. He ensured his country won all the games they played in the qualification stage to secure a berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Hamed also helped Palestine keep three clean sheets in the tournament.

Juan Pedro Benali, head coach of NorthEast United, was delighted with the signing of Hamed.

"He is a good defender with the unique ability to play comfortably with both feet. Despite his young age, he brings a wealth of experience to the team. We believe he will make significant contributions and help bolster our squad. Yaser has a bright present and an even brighter future," he said.

NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane, basking upon the signing, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Yaser Hamed to the NorthEast United FC family. His versatility, combined with his international experience, makes him a valuable asset to our team. We look forward to seeing Yaser's contributions on the field as we aim for a successful season."