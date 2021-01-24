Not important to talk about Nawaz, his future is not with FC Goa: Juan Ferrando

Ahead of FC Goa's ISL match against Kerala Blasters on Saturday, FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando shed light on why Mohammad Nawaz wasn't part of the starting line-up of late, despite starting for the first ten games of the Gaurs' ISL season.

When asked about why Mohammad Nawaz has not been a part of the team in the last three matches, with Naveen Kumar starting in his place, Ferrando said:

"Nawaz's future is not in Goa. It is not necessary to talk about him."

FC Goa also signed Dheeraj Moirangthem from ATK Mohun Bagan in the current transfer window.

His arrival also has a part to play in Nawaz being told in clear terms by FC Goa that his ISL future lies with another club.

Ferrando also addressed the lack of availability of Igor Angulo.

"Igor was not feeling well. We changed tactically to cope without him against Jamshedpur. We continued to do that against ATK Mohun Bagan. He was not at hundred percent, but this week he was training well. He is very important for us," the FC Goa coach said.

I have to protect Ishan: Ferrando

Ferrando also spoke about why Ishan Pandita has not been handed an ISL start yet, despite scoring twice for the team after coming on as a substitute in recent games.

"Ishan is one of the young players. I have to protect them. We want to work with them. They need to improve a lot. Football is not only about scoring goals. There are a lot of points. He is improving. He is playing for 10 minutes and it is helping him," he said.

FC Goa are currently in third place on the ISL table following their 1-1 draw against seventh-placed Kerala Blasters.