"Nothing bittersweet about it even though I respect my former team" - Brandon Vanlalremdika on scoring against Aizawl FC | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan's new signing Brandon Vanlalremdika, who joined towards the end of the winter transfer window from Punjab FC, has quickly become an integral part of the Hyderabad-based club.

The 30-year-old has a lot of experience under his belt. He recently put that to good use, scoring the second goal for his new side against his former team Aizawl FC in an I-League clash on Monday, February 19.

After coming on as a substitute in the second half, Vanlalremdika rubbed salt in Aizawl's wounds by scoring almost at the end of regulation time. His strike helped Sreenidi take a 4-1 lead before Ibrahim Sissoko completed the rout with a goal in injury time to make it 5-1.

Chatting with Sportskeeda about what it meant to score against the club where he began his professional career, Vanlalremdika said that it was a happy moment for him.

"It’s always good to score a goal. As long as it helps my team, I am happy with the outcome. There's nothing bittersweet about it even though I respect my former team. I am quite pleased and happy to have got on the scoresheet on Monday," Vanlalremdika said.

The Mizo winger added that moving to Sreenidi from Punjab in the January transfer window was not a hassle and that he was warmly welcomed by everyone in Hyderabad.

"Sreenidi Deccan are an extremely professional club; I would say one of the best clubs in this country. Everyone welcomed me and made me feel at home here in Hyderabad; I am extremely happy to be here," he added.

"The Sreenidi dressing is calm and composed; everyone is working very hard" - Brandon Vanlalremdika

Vanlalremdika in action for Sreenidi against Aizawl FC on Monday. (SDFC)

Vanlalremdika, whose contract was mutually terminated at Punjab FC in January, was snapped up by the Deccan Warriors from Hyderabad shortly after he was made available on the market.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, who has been instrumental in the team's consistency over the past couple of seasons, is a big admirer of Vanlalremdika's abilities with the ball at his feet.

"I knew coach Carlos (Vaz Pinto) from last season itself. It was always very tough to play against his team, but now that I am under him I will give my very best. The dressing is calm and composed; everyone is working very hard. Winning the I-League is the aim for everyone but first winning one game at a time is the most important thing," he concluded.