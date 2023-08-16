"Nothing but gratitude and pride" - Sunil Chhetri joins Igor Stimac in wishing India on its 77th Independence Day

Skipper of the Indian national men's team Sunil Chhetri and head coach Igor Stimac took to social media to wish the country on its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 16.

Chhetri shared a heartfelt message via an Instagram post on the auspicious day. The 39-year-old wrote:

"That I have got to represent my country and its flag, will always be my biggest trophy. Nothing but gratitude and pride. Lots of pride. Happy Independence Day, India."

Since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan, Chhetri has gone on to net an impressive 92 goals in the iconic blue colors. Most recently, he was the chieftain in India's surge to the hattrick of international titles - Tri-Nation Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and SAFF Championship.

His next most pivotal assignment will be leading the country to the 2023 Asian Games before the all-important AFC Asian Cup.

"Very honored to be part of such a wonderful nation" - Igor Stimac on India's Independence Day

Igor Stimac also had a heartfelt message for India on the country's Independence Day. The Croatian gaffer said in a video on his official social media handle:

"Namaste India! On this auspicious day, I want to wish all of you a very happy 77th Independence Day. Wishing India massive success in all aspects. I am very honored to be part of such a wonderful nation and I'm looking forward to help reach greater heights in football. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!"

Expand Tweet

Since sitting on the hot seat in 2019, Stimac has revolutionized the Indian national team's footballing style and attitude towards the game. Fans have been hoping for the 55-year-old to extend his stay and legacy in the country.