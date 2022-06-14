×
"Now let's go top that group" - Twitter reacts as India qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Blue Tigers players celebrate during their victory against Cambodia in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
Anantaajith Ra
Modified Jun 14, 2022 02:07 PM IST

The Indian men's football team have secured qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup before their qualifier against Hong Kong tonight (June 14).

Palestine thrashed the Philippines 4-0 in their Group B match earlier today to qualify as group winners and knock the latter out of reckoning. The result means the Blue Tigers, along with Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, will compete at next year's AFC Asian Cup.

That marks the Blue Tigers' second consecutive appearance at the continental event after they made it to the group stage of the 2019 edition. That time, they won just one of their three Group A games to exit the tournament before the knockouts. However, Igor Stimac's men will now have a chance to improve on that next year.

The team's qualification led to a wide range of responses on Twitter. Sports broadcaster Anant Tyagi believes the Blue Tigers should look to top their group with a win tonight and wrote:

"Palestine’s win against Philippines means INDIA make it to back to back AFC Asian Cups for the first time in their history. Now let’s go top that group tonight @IndianFootball #BackTheBlue"
Palestine’s win against Philippines means INDIA make it to back to back AFC Asian Cups for the first time in their history. Now let’s go top that group tonight @IndianFootball 🙌 #BackTheBlue 👊 twitter.com/anantyagi_/sta…

Veteran journalist Marcus Megulhao had a simpler response, tweeting:

"India have qualified for Asian Cup 2023. Congratulations to everyone :-)"

Sports writer for the Indian Express, Mihir Vasavda, chimed in that qualifying for the tournament is merely the bare minimum. He reckons the aim should be to reach the knockouts of the Asian Cup:

"No doubt qualification is important, but this should be the bare minimum for #IndianFootball. The actual target should be to progress to the knockout rounds of the #AsianCup. Shouldn't be happy merely by getting there. The bar should be set higher now."

Others also reacted to the news on Twitter:

Good to see the #IndianFootball team qualify for the Asian Cup. It’s another small milestone but truth be told, we have to aim much higher going forward.India has the talent & resources to reach the knockout stages consistently.Onwards & upwards.#BlueTigers #AsianCup2023 https://t.co/QuKvnJrXXx
#IndianFootball #ACQ2023 Palestine win 4-0 and with that India are guaranteed a spot in the AFC Asian Cup as six points will be enough to be one of the best 5 2nd placed teams at the very least. India and Hong Kong can play tonight without qualification pressures. twitter.com/thefield_in/st…
Qualified for Asian Cup but tonight's match is still vital. Match against an opponent who have also qualified and for FIFA ranking - basis for Asian Cup draw.
India 🇮🇳 🤝 🇵🇸 Palestine 🫂Due to Palestine's 4️⃣ - 0️⃣ win over the Philippines earlier today, the following nations mentioned below have now qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup! 🤩🥳India 🇮🇳Thailand 🇹🇭Palestine 🇵🇸Hong Kong 🇭🇰Uzbekistan 🇺🇿Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬Tajikistan 🇹🇯 https://t.co/FlvHt3ipZa
Back-to-Back Asian Cup Qualification for team India. 🇮🇳 #IndianFootball #ACQ2023
Asia Here we come!! India have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023 😍😍This is the fifth time we are qualifying for Asian Cup✌️✌️ (1964,1984,2011,2019,2023)#IndianFootball #Malabarians #BattaliaGKFC #ACQ2023 https://t.co/FP157XB1vw

India look to end 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on a high

Having qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the Blue Tigers will look to end their qualifying campaign on a high. A win over Hong Kong at the Salt Lake Stadium will take them into next year's showpiece event as group winners.

Their next opponents, though, have been in excellent form, beating Afghanistan and Cambodia in their first two qualifiers. However, Hong Kong will arguably face their stiffest test against Stimac's men, who are also coming off successive wins.

India rising to the occasion in the 3rd Round of Qualification- Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2019 with 2 games to spare (Won the opening 4 games) ✌️😎Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a game to spare (Won the opening 2 games) 💪👏#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers https://t.co/NEuCFTmX7k

The two teams last locked horns in 2010, with Hong Kong winning 1-0. However, the Blue Tigers have won seven of their 15 meetings with Hong Kong, with four ending in draws.

Edited by Bhargav

Comments

