"Now let's go top that group" - Twitter reacts as India qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The Indian men's football team have secured qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup before their qualifier against Hong Kong tonight (June 14).

Palestine thrashed the Philippines 4-0 in their Group B match earlier today to qualify as group winners and knock the latter out of reckoning. The result means the Blue Tigers, along with Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, will compete at next year's AFC Asian Cup.

That marks the Blue Tigers' second consecutive appearance at the continental event after they made it to the group stage of the 2019 edition. That time, they won just one of their three Group A games to exit the tournament before the knockouts. However, Igor Stimac's men will now have a chance to improve on that next year.

The team's qualification led to a wide range of responses on Twitter. Sports broadcaster Anant Tyagi believes the Blue Tigers should look to top their group with a win tonight and wrote:

"Palestine’s win against Philippines means INDIA make it to back to back AFC Asian Cups for the first time in their history. Now let’s go top that group tonight @IndianFootball #BackTheBlue"

Anant Tyagi @anantyagi_ #BackTheBlue twitter.com/anantyagi_/sta… Anant Tyagi @anantyagi_ #IndianFootball If Palestine beat Philippines or draw on 14th June, India could be through to the Asian Cup even before they face Hong Kong later in the evening but after last night’s victory they will be desperate to finish top of their Group D! #ACQ2023 If Palestine beat Philippines or draw on 14th June, India could be through to the Asian Cup even before they face Hong Kong later in the evening but after last night’s victory they will be desperate to finish top of their Group D! #ACQ2023 #IndianFootball Palestine’s win against Philippines means INDIA make it to back to back AFC Asian Cups for the first time in their history. Now let’s go top that group tonight @IndianFootball Palestine’s win against Philippines means INDIA make it to back to back AFC Asian Cups for the first time in their history. Now let’s go top that group tonight @IndianFootball 🙌 #BackTheBlue 👊 twitter.com/anantyagi_/sta…

Veteran journalist Marcus Megulhao had a simpler response, tweeting:

"India have qualified for Asian Cup 2023. Congratulations to everyone :-)"

Sports writer for the Indian Express, Mihir Vasavda, chimed in that qualifying for the tournament is merely the bare minimum. He reckons the aim should be to reach the knockouts of the Asian Cup:

"No doubt qualification is important, but this should be the bare minimum for #IndianFootball. The actual target should be to progress to the knockout rounds of the #AsianCup. Shouldn't be happy merely by getting there. The bar should be set higher now."

Others also reacted to the news on Twitter:

Suraj Balakrishnan @SurajBala



India has the talent & resources to reach the knockout stages consistently.



Onwards & upwards.



#BlueTigers #AsianCup2023 Good to see the #IndianFootball team qualify for the Asian Cup. It’s another small milestone but truth be told, we have to aim much higher going forward.India has the talent & resources to reach the knockout stages consistently.Onwards & upwards. Good to see the #IndianFootball team qualify for the Asian Cup. It’s another small milestone but truth be told, we have to aim much higher going forward.India has the talent & resources to reach the knockout stages consistently.Onwards & upwards.#BlueTigers #AsianCup2023 https://t.co/QuKvnJrXXx

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #IndianFootball #ACQ2023



Palestine win 4-0 and with that India are guaranteed a spot in the AFC Asian Cup as six points will be enough to be one of the best 5 2nd placed teams at the very least. India and Hong Kong can play tonight without qualification pressures. The Field @thefield_in #ACQ2023 #IndianFootball



JUST IN: India are guaranteed to qualify for 2023 Asian Cup as at least one of the best five second-placed teams in the final group. For the first time, India are set to feature in consecutive Asian Cup tournament finals.



scroll.in/field/1026112/… JUST IN: India are guaranteed to qualify for 2023 Asian Cup as at least one of the best five second-placed teams in the final group. For the first time, India are set to feature in consecutive Asian Cup tournament finals. #ACQ2023 #IndianFootball ⚽ 🚨 JUST IN: India are guaranteed to qualify for 2023 Asian Cup as at least one of the best five second-placed teams in the final group. For the first time, India are set to feature in consecutive Asian Cup tournament finals. scroll.in/field/1026112/… https://t.co/k3UfVtNBGD Palestine win 4-0 and with that India are guaranteed a spot in the AFC Asian Cup as six points will be enough to be one of the best 5 2nd placed teams at the very least. India and Hong Kong can play tonight without qualification pressures. twitter.com/thefield_in/st… #IndianFootball #ACQ2023 Palestine win 4-0 and with that India are guaranteed a spot in the AFC Asian Cup as six points will be enough to be one of the best 5 2nd placed teams at the very least. India and Hong Kong can play tonight without qualification pressures. twitter.com/thefield_in/st…

Arka @ArkaTweets1 Qualified for Asian Cup but tonight's match is still vital. Match against an opponent who have also qualified and for FIFA ranking - basis for Asian Cup draw. Qualified for Asian Cup but tonight's match is still vital. Match against an opponent who have also qualified and for FIFA ranking - basis for Asian Cup draw.

IFTWC @IFTWC 🤝 Palestine 🫂



Due to Palestine's - win over the Philippines earlier today, the following nations mentioned below have now qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup! 🤩🥳



India

Thailand

Palestine

Hong Kong

Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan IndiaPalestine 🫂Due to Palestine'swin over the Philippines earlier today, the following nations mentioned below have now qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup! 🤩🥳IndiaThailandPalestineHong KongUzbekistanKyrgyzstanTajikistan India 🇮🇳 🤝 🇵🇸 Palestine 🫂Due to Palestine's 4️⃣ - 0️⃣ win over the Philippines earlier today, the following nations mentioned below have now qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup! 🤩🥳India 🇮🇳Thailand 🇹🇭Palestine 🇵🇸Hong Kong 🇭🇰Uzbekistan 🇺🇿Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬Tajikistan 🇹🇯 https://t.co/FlvHt3ipZa

Battalia Gokulam Kerala FC @battalia_gkfc



India have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023



This is the fifth time we are qualifying for Asian Cup (1964,1984,2011,2019,2023)



#IndianFootball #Malabarians #BattaliaGKFC #ACQ2023 Asia Here we come!!India have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023This is the fifth time we are qualifying for Asian Cup(1964,1984,2011,2019,2023) Asia Here we come!! India have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023 😍😍This is the fifth time we are qualifying for Asian Cup✌️✌️ (1964,1984,2011,2019,2023)#IndianFootball #Malabarians #BattaliaGKFC #ACQ2023 https://t.co/FP157XB1vw

India look to end 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on a high

Having qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the Blue Tigers will look to end their qualifying campaign on a high. A win over Hong Kong at the Salt Lake Stadium will take them into next year's showpiece event as group winners.

Their next opponents, though, have been in excellent form, beating Afghanistan and Cambodia in their first two qualifiers. However, Hong Kong will arguably face their stiffest test against Stimac's men, who are also coming off successive wins.

Aditya Warty @AnalystAdi



Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2019 with 2 games to spare (Won the opening 4 games)



Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a game to spare (Won the opening 2 games)



#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers India rising to the occasion in the 3rd Round of Qualification-Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2019 with 2 games to spare (Won the opening 4 games)Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a game to spare (Won the opening 2 games) India rising to the occasion in the 3rd Round of Qualification- Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2019 with 2 games to spare (Won the opening 4 games) ✌️😎Qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a game to spare (Won the opening 2 games) 💪👏#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers https://t.co/NEuCFTmX7k

The two teams last locked horns in 2010, with Hong Kong winning 1-0. However, the Blue Tigers have won seven of their 15 meetings with Hong Kong, with four ending in draws.

