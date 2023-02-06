Odisha FC and FC Goa shared the spoils at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday, February 6. Within a minute into the game, the Gaurs pounced on an error by the Juggernauts and broke the deadlock. Alvaro Vazquez’s pass found Noah Sadaoui on the left flank, who expertly slotted the ball into the far post.

Despite going a goal down, the home side probed forward, often going wide to deliver crosses into the box. Towards the stroke of half-time, their pressure paid dividends as Diego Mauricio thumped in a free-kick from the edge of the box to level the scores. As a result, the game was finely poised for the second half.

Much of the first quarter of the second half was contested in midfield, with both sides aiming to close the gaps. However, the tides turned when Sahil Panwar was shown two yellow cards within the space of fifteen minutes.

However, the Kalinga Warriors shut down shop and restricted their opponents. The game ended with a scoreline of 1-1, and neither side will be content with a point in the context of the league table. On that note, let’s take a look at how Odisha FC fared against FC Goa.

Odisha FC Player ratings

Amrinder Singh - 8/10: Amrinder was largely untested in the first half. He showed his experience and made a couple of brilliant saves in the second half to keep the Gaurs at bay.

Shubham Sarangi - 6/10: His poor pass led to FC Goa’s early goal. Struggled to deal with Noah Sadaoui’s trickery and pace, and was pinned back due to his presence. However, Sarangi improved in the second half and restricted Noah.

Narender Gahlot - 7/10: Gahlot should have done better to get tighter on Noah for the first goal. His diagonal balls to the left flank were crucial to creating overloads in the wide areas. Additionally, he made 12 recoveries and made 6 clearances.

Carlos Delgado - 8/10: Delgado was composed in possession and progressed the ball well. He was near-flawless in reading the game and his defending was second to none.

Sahil Panwar - 5/10: Sahil was solid defensively and safe with the ball in the first half. But his performance turned around in the second half, as he was awarded two yellow cards for cynical fouls.

Saul Crespo - 9/10: Crespo dictated the play from the middle of the park. He sometimes dropped deeper to provide support to his center-backs. The Spaniard also made 13 passes into the final third, with a few vital interceptions and tackles to secure a point for his side.

Thoiba Moirangthem - 6/10: Thoiba was an energetic presence in midfield. He struggled to impose himself into the game and was hooked off in the 81st minute after being booked.

Isak Vanlalruatfela - 7/10: Isak kept Aibanbha Dohling on his toes with his clever movement and footwork. He won the free-kick, which Mauricio scored. He was eventually substituted around the hour mark.

Pedro Martin - 6/10: Pedro Martin was a huge presence in the box, with his movement causing a few problems for FC Goa’s defenders. He was ineffective in the second half and was replaced by a defender after Panwar was sent off.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6.5/10: Nandhakumar was quiet in the first half. But he was very involved in the second, often playing dangerous crosses into the box.

Diego Mauricio - 9/10: Mauricio made some excellent runs into the box but lacked service. But he showed his quality courtesy of an excellent free-kick to level the scores. He held up the ball well and was impressive when the Juggernauts were a man down.

Substitutes

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6.5/10: Jerry replaced Isak and tracked back well to support his full-back as OFC went down to ten men. He made an excellent pass in stoppage time, but Mauricio failed to convert it.

Lalruatthara - 6/10: Played at left-back and did a decent job defending.

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10: Raynier has been a key figure for Odisha FC, but he could not display his ability as he was forced to sit back.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10: A worthy roll of the dice from Josep Gombau, but had very little time to make an impact.

Denechandra Meitei - 6/10: Brought energy to the side and defended well when called upon.

Poll : 0 votes