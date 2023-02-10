Odisha FC defeated Hyderabad FC 3-1 in their ISL fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, February 10.

The Juggernauts displayed intensity from the first whistle, with Diego Mauricio and Pedro Martin's presence causing trouble for their opponents. They took a deserving lead in the 33rd-minute courtesy of Isak Vanlalruatfela’s swirling strike from outside the box.

However, the Nizams equalized against the run of play through defender Nim Dorjee, who was in the right place at the right time following a set piece. The first half ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1.

Manolo Marquez’s side started the second half strongly, but it was ultimately the hosts who scored their second goal of the night in the 72nd minute. Nim Dorjee was again involved, but this time he put the ball into his own net to make it 2-1.

After absorbing pressure for over twenty minutes, the Kalinga Warriors sealed all three points as Diego Mauricio’s tame effort found the side netting in stoppage time. The victory takes Odisha FC to sixth in the standings and on that note, let’s take a look at how their players fared against Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh [7.5/10]

Amrinder was a passenger throughout the first half and had no chance to save Nim Dorjee’s goal. He was called into action in the second half and expertly denied Joel Chianese in the 52nd minute.

Shubham Sarangi [7/10]

Sarangi advanced forward with intent and made several overlapping runs in the opening exchanges. Defensively, he did well to restrict Halicharan Narzary, while also making 12 passes into the final third for Odisha FC.

Thoiba Moirangthem [8/10]

Thoiba played in an unnatural position but was comfortable in the first half as his team dominated the proceedings. He was called into defensive action in the second, but remained resolute. The 20-year-old made four clearances and won all his ground duels.

Carlos Delgado [7.5/10]

Delgado’s ball progression and diagonal passes from the left side created all sorts of trouble for Hyderabad FC. He was also solid defensively and sniffed out any danger in the box.

Denechandra Meitei [7/10]

Meitei kept the dangerous Mohammad Yasir quiet and made some vital tackles on the left flank. He was eventually substituted in the 62nd minute as he was on a yellow card.

Saul Crespo [8/10]

Crespo dropped deeper alongside the centre-backs to form an auxiliary back three for Odisha FC. He dictated play from midfield and kept the ball moving. Furthermore, he made five clearances and eight recoveries in yet another solid performance.

Raynier Fernandes [7/10]

Raynier was an energetic presence in the middle of the park. His tireless efforts and dominant display were rewarded as Odisha FC secured all three points.

Isak Vanlalruatfela [8/10]

Isak was lively in the opening minutes and scored a screamer to put his side in the lead. He also tracked back well, while making selfless runs to create space for his teammates. He was eventually substituted around the hour mark.

Nandhakumar Sekar [7/10]

Nandhakumar held the width on the right and made life difficult for Manoj Mohammed with his trickery and pace. He was shifted to the left flank in the last quarter of the game and although his decision-making wasn’t always the best, he kept probing forward every time he had the chance.

Diego Mauricio [9/10]

Although Mauricio missed two good chances, he looked very dangerous every time Odisha FC probed forward. He also held up the ball well and brought his teammates into play. The Brazilian was finally rewarded for his all-round performance with a well-taken goal in stoppage time.

Pedro Martin [7.5/10]

Martin was a huge physical presence up front for Odisha FC and caused all sorts of problems for the centre-backs. He assisted Isak’s first goal and led the line well, but was replaced in the 71st minute.

Substitutes

Lalruatthara [7/10]

Lalruatthara replaced Meitei and was pinned back as Hyderabad FC pushed for an equalizer. But he did his job well and kept Yasir at bay.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga [6/10]

Jerry had some neat touches and tracked back well to support his full-back when as the Nizams pushed for the equalizer.

Victor Rodriguez [7/10]

Victor brought a much-needed calmness in the middle of the park for Odisha FC, often playing short passes to maintain the tempo and retain the ball. He completed 10 out of his 14 passes.

Aniket Jadhav [N/A]

Jadhav arrived in the game with just four minutes left and had no time to make an impact.

Isaac Vanmalsawma [N/A]

Like Aniket Jadhav, Isaac held his position in the final stages but had very little impact.

Poll : 0 votes