Odisha FC announce the launch of their Senior Women's Team

Indian Super League club Odisha FC have announced the launch of their Senior Women's team on Friday. The Kalinga Warriors released a video on their official Twitter handle to mark their venture into women's football.

With two teams in the Indian Women's League this season, Odisha has recently turned into a hotbed for footballing talent. The ISL side, according to a statement, had a long-term ambition to field a women's team. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the proceedings.

After much delay, the club brought in an experienced football administrator and former GM of NorthEast United FC, Randeep Baruah, to structure the women's football department. Randeep, who is currently the Head of Academy & Women’s Football at OFC, has been plotting down the layout for the women’s team for months.

The roadmap too has been laid down right from their inception. Odisha FC Women will participate in the next Odisha Women’s League, hoping to win the tournament and qualify for the IWL through the State Qualifiers. However, the Juggernauts are expected to face stiff competition from traditional powerhouses Odisha Police, East Coast Railways, and newcomers Sports Odisha.

But the club’s ambition is to be a competitive team and not just field a team for ticking boxes. In a press release, Club President Raj Athwal had a message for the club’s supporters, stating:

"We are proud and delighted to launch the Odisha FC Women's team. The club is totally committed to providing a pathway for local girls to play the beautiful game and hope that our club can help grow the women's game in the state of Odisha."

Odisha FC Women announce Crispin Chhetri as their head coach

The Kalinga Warriors have acquired the services of former Sethu FC gaffer Crispin Chhetri to lead their newly formed side. The Madurai-based club finished as the runners-up in the IWL 2022 season.

The A-Licensed coach is no stranger to football in Odisha as he formerly coached the Odisha State Women’s team, which had a successful run in the Senior Women's National Football Championship last year.

Expressing his elation about joining the Odisha FC Women's team, Chhetri said in a statement:

"Delighted to be part of the Odisha FC family and looking forward to working closely with the club to develop Women's football in Odisha."

