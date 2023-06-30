Odisha FC appoint Floyd Pinto as new assistant coach to replace Clifford Miranda

Odisha FC have named former NorthEast United FC head coach Floyd Pinto as their new assistant coach. Pinto will assume the role for the upcoming season under the leadership of head coach Sergio Lobera.

The 36-year-old will replace Clifford Miranda, who led the Juggernauts to unprecedented success in the Hero Super Cup. Miranda was named the interim manager for the 2023 Super Cup and went on to win the club’s first trophy since their inception in 2019.

Odisha FC, in a statement, revealed that Miranda stepped down despite being offered an elevated position at the club. It read:

"The club would like to announce that Clifford Mirandaiwill be parting ways with Odisha FC. Despite being offered an elevated position within the club, Clifford has chosen to pursue a different journey & new challenges. He leaves with our immense gratitude."

On paper, replacing Miranda with Pinto appears to be a sensible move as he has a wealth of experience in developing young talents. Pinto started his coaching journey with Kenkre FC, before taking over the Indian youth setup and managing the Indian Arrows in the I-League.

Subsequently, he became a part of RoundGlass Punjab FC, where he gained valuable experience working alongside seasoned managers Ashley Westwood and Curtis Fleming.

After spending two years with the Warriors, Pinto made the move to NorthEast United FC as an assistant manager for the 2022-23 season.

But following a challenging campaign that saw the departure of two managers, Pinto was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the club in the Super Cup.

Against all odds, he guided the Highlanders to an unexpected place in the tournament's semi-finals, earning widespread praise for his ability to maximize the potential of his players.

Odisha FC set their sights on challenging the top teams in the Indian Super League

Following their success in the Hero Super Cup, Odisha FC are determined to carry the momentum and construct a formidable squad capable of rivaling ISL powerhouses, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC.

To bolster their prospects, the club have secured the services of two-time ISL champion Sergio Lobera as their new head coach. Furthermore, they have successfully acquired Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtata Fall.

The inclusion of Pinto in the team undoubtedly benefits the club, given his established track record of improving players and developing young talents.

In an earlier interview with Sportskeeda, Odisha's newly appointed assistant coach expressed his ambition to contribute towards the overall development of the club's football structure.

"Every season I look to challenge myself and want to learn more, be it as an assistant or head coach. As long as the club has a good project, vision, and structure in mind, I’m always available.

"I have worked right from the Under-16 level and the senior players at an ISL club. So I’m more than happy to provide information from my experiences to develop the entire structure of a football club."

With promising moves in the transfer market, the Juggernauts are setting themselves up for success as they aim to be impactful in both the ISL and the AFC Cup for the upcoming season.

