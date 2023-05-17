Odisha FC have announced that Sergio Lobera will join the club as the new head coach for the upcoming season on Wednesday, May 17.

Following a successful campaign in which they advanced to the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs and won the Hero Super Cup, the Juggernauts have appointed a seasoned manager with ambitions to challenge the frontrunners.

Lobera is a well-known figure in Indian football and has certainly made a name for himself with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. The Spaniard joined the Gaurs in 2017 and revolutionized the club, winning the 2019 Hero Super Cup and securing the ISL Shield the following season.

Following disputes with the management, he left the club midway through the 2019-20 season and joined Mumbai City FC. Nonetheless, success continued for Lobera as he won the double (ISL and the ISL Shield) in his first campaign.

After an impressive spell in India, he took on a fresh challenge and was named the manager of fellow City Football Group club Sichuan Jiuniu.

However, after one season in China, Lobera is all set to return to India in what could prove to be another demanding job. He boasts an outstanding record in India, winning 33 of his 60 games in charge of FC Goa and 13 of his 23 games at Mumbai City FC.

With Lobera’s appointment, Odisha FC unquestionably demonstrate the commitment to further unlock the team’s potential and transform the club. The Juggernauts will rely on his track record in India to carry their momentum into the new season.

What could Sergio Lobera bring to Odisha FC?

Odisha FC’s previous manager Josep Gombau looked to implement a possession-based style, but his team consistently lacked the end product and were vulnerable defensively.

Despite finishing sixth in the standings and booking their place in the playoffs, Gombau left the club after the ISL campaign.

Assistant coach Clifford Miranda took over the role for the Hero Super Cup and further injected a purpose and renewed sense of optimism. Under his leadership, the Juggernauts won their first trophy in Indian football.

After a remarkable season, the foundation appears to have been laid for Sergio Lobera to elevate the club’s standards. Moreover, they boast some quality players including the likes of Diego Mauricio, Victor Rodriguez, and Saul Crespo combined with several young Indian talents in the squad.

On paper, appointing Lobera appears to be a sensible move. He embraces a possession-based footballing style, but more importantly, improves players in the team. Moreover, he is a tactically shrewd manager, who can adapt to any given circumstance and has the experience of winning the ISL.

The future certainly looks promising for Odisha FC and the club hierarchy will believe that this appointment could bring the coveted ISL trophy to Odisha.

