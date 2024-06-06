Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado signs 2-year contract extension | ISL 2024-25

Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado has signed a two-year contract extension, that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Upon signing the contract, Carlos Delgado was quoted as saying in the press release:

“I’m going to continue in the club and I’m very very happy to be here, to be part of the family. I feel the club is like a family and this is the most important for me.”

The Spanish defender played 24 matches and assisted once in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League. His only assist came against Hyderabad FC in a 3-0 win. The 34-year-old player scored his only goal of the season against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the home leg of the ISL 2023/24 Playoffs.

Delgado also played five matches in the Kalinga Super Cup and eight games in the AFC Cup. He scored and assisted once each during a 6-1 victory over Maziya S&RC in the group stage match of the AFC Cup.

The Spaniard joined Odisha FC ahead of the 2022/23 season from Spanish club Athletico Baleares for his second stint with the Indian Super League. He made his debut in the Indian football circuit during the 2019/20 season with Odisha FC, having joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Castellon.

"Carlos is the soul of the team" - Sergio Lobera

Sergio Lobera (left) with Carlos Delgado (right) - Image Credits: Odisha FC

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera hailed Carlos Delgado for his commitment and his support to the team. He was quoted as saying in a social media post:

"Carlos is the soul of the team. He is an example of commitment and professionalism. He helps us on and off the field. For me, as a coach, it is a privilege to have a person/footballer like him."

