A young and vibrant Odisha FC secured a memorable 2-1 victory against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in the Group F fixture of the Durand Cup on Friday.

Second-half goals from Chandra Mohan and Aphaoba Singh ensured all three points for the ISL outfit despite Rajasthan United managing a goal courtesy of Richardson Denzel.

The game started with high intensity as both sides found space in midfield to operate due to the aggressive pressing.

Odisha FC had the first significant opportunity of the game when Karthik Hantal's low-driven shot was deflected by the Rajasthan FC goalkeeper. The resulting rebound fell kindly at the feet of Pungte Laoung, who directed his close-range effort straight at the keeper.

On the other end, around the 20th minute mark, Rajasthan United had their opening chance. Richardson Denzel used his pace to exploit Odisha’s high defensive line, yet his shot lacked power and was confidently stopped by Niraj Kumar.

The game was an end-to-end affair, which made it exciting to watch, as the Juggernauts continued to play eye-catching football. In the 35th minute, midfielder Adwin Tirkey had his free-kick attempt saved brilliantly by Sachin Jha.

The match was a closely contested encounter, but it remained goalless at the end of the half.

Both teams managed to register seven shots, with Odisha producing three of those shots on target, whereas Rajasthan United had one.

Odisha FC secure vital three points after scoring two goals in the second half

Odisha FC began the second half positively and capitalized on their first opportunity within four minutes into the half.

Tirkey’s inswinging corner found Rahul Mukhi in the box, who set up Chandra Mohan. The midfielder’s half-volley found the back of the net, propelling his team into the lead.

However, Rajasthan United swiftly responded, equalizing just two minutes later. Denzel, who was electric in the first half, scored the goal with a powerful strike from just outside the box. But Odisha FC custodian Niraj Kumar will be disappointed with his effort to parry away the effort.

Odisha once again took advantage in the 64th minute when a spot-kick was awarded, as Rahul was fouled within the penalty area. Aphaoba Singh took charge of the situation and cleverly deceived the goalkeeper to slot the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Rajasthan began committing men forward after the goal, but they struggled in the final third.

Their most promising opportunity materialized with just 10 minutes remaining in regular time, initiated by Hardik Bhatt's long throw that led to confusion within the box. Denzel's clever header hit the post, and the rebound was cleared off the goal line by Rakesh Oram.

The game eventually ended in Odisha FC’s favor despite the team encountering some tense moments towards the end of the game.

This is huge result for the young team, as another victory could all but confirm their place in the quarter-finals.