Odisha FC loans out Lalliansanga Renthlei to Gokulam Kerala FC for the remainder of the season

Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC have loaned out India's Lalliansanga Renthlei to I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC on loan until the end of the ongoing season.

Renthlei hasn't yet made an appearance for Odisha FC in the ongoing edition of the ISL. He was on the bench for one match and a couple of AFC Cup games.

The Odisha-based club took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the same on Saturday, January 27.

"Lalliansanga Renthlei joins Gokulam Kerala FC on loan till the end of the current season."

Odisha FC are placed third in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with 24 points from 12 outings. The Kalinga Warriors have registered seven wins, three draws, and two losses in the competition. They have a goal difference of 10, scoring 22 and conceding 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are sixth in the I-League 2023-24 standings with 17 points, having won four matches, lost two, and drawn five. They have a goal difference of eight, scoring 23 and conceding 15 goals.

The Malabarians will play their next I-League match against Delhi FC on Friday, February 2, at the Namdhari Stadium.

Deven Sawhney leaves Odisha FC; joins Dempo SC on a permanent deal

Deven Sawhney has joined Dempo SC on a permanent deal from Odisha. In his short career so far, the 22-year-old has played four matches. He has also played three matches for Delhi Dynamos II in the I-League second division.

Moreover, the defender played one match for Odisha in the Indian Super League 2021/22 edition. The Kalinga Warriors took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to announce Deven's departure. The tweet read:

"The club can confirm the departure of Deven Sawhney as the young defender joins Dempo SC on a permanent deal. We would like to wish Deven the very best for his future."

