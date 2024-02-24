Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out goalless draw at the Kalinga Stadium | ISL 2023-24 

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG played out an entertaining goalless draw at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, February 24. The end-to-end contest presented opportunities for both teams, but ultimately, they were satisfied with sharing a point.

The clash between two in-form teams was certainly highly anticipated, as Mohun Bagan had the opportunity to surpass Odisha FC at the top of the standings.

Both sides began the game nervously, evident from the warning signs observed during the early exchanges.

The hosts registered the first shot on target when Isak Ralte intercepted Vishal Kaith’s poor pass and attempted a shot that landed safely in Kaith’s arms. Meanwhile, Odisha FC, missing Ahmed Jahouh, faced difficulties playing out from the back, with Dimitri Petratos coming close to scoring after winning the ball in a dangerous area.

The high-intensity game quickly turned end-to-end, with the Mariners notably having the best chance of the half around the half-hour mark. Route one football was all it took to trouble Odisha’s backline, as Asish Rai’s long pass from the right flank found Armando Sadiku, who rounded the keeper but failed to find the target from a tight angle.

Mohun Bagan’s press continued to pose problems for Odisha FC, resulting in another turnover and an opportunity in the 35th minute. This time, Sahal Abdul Samad won the ball around the penalty box before setting up Sadiku. The Albanian striker ghosted past the center-backs but saw his toe-poke attempt saved by Amrinder Singh’s outstretched leg.

Odisha FC began growing into the game towards the end of the half and had their first clear-cut chance in stoppage time. After a well-worked move, Krishna’s pass reached Mauricio, whose powerful shot beat Kaith but struck the underside of the post.

Odisha FC fail to create chances against a resolute Mohun Bagan SG defense in the second half

The second half began much like the first, with both teams struggling to assert control over the proceedings, while their decision-making in the final third was not of the highest quality.

It was Roy Krishna who had the first clear-cut opportunity of the second half around the hour mark. His clever flick beat Subhasish Bose and he used his pace to bypass the rest of the Mohun Bagan defenders. However, he faltered at the final moment with only the keeper to beat, as his deft effort from close range completely missed the target.

With both teams canceling out each other, Antonio Lopez made the first move by substituting Armando Sadiku in favor of Jason Cummings. However, the Australian found it challenging to make an impact, as the Odisha FC defenders effectively nullified his threat.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, and it appeared that both sides were content with a point towards the end of the game, as the intensity dropped.

Ultimately, this outcome ensured that Odisha FC retained their position at the top of the standings, with 32 points to their name.

However, both Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG are close behind, with just two points separating Mohun Bagan from Odisha. Additionally, both the teams have a game in hand over the Juggernauts.