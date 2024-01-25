Odisha FC move one step closer to retaining title with win over eight-man Mumbai City in semifinal | Kalinga Super Cup 2024

On Thursday, in a game that saw late drama with three red cards being shown to the Mumbai City FC players, Odisha FC cruised to a rather comfortable 1-0 win and booked their berth in the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Rostyn Griffiths got into a brawl with Odisha FC right-back and Mumbai City loanee Amey Ranawade in the dying stages of the game inside the former's box and got sent off consequently.

His teammates Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Gurkirat Singh were also sent off soon afterward by referee Harish Kundu, ostensibly for protesting against the harshness of the decision.

Earlier in the first half, an Isak Ralte through ball had found Diego Mauricio on the edge of the Mumbai box. The latter ran straight into goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who stretched his arms out to get the ball but ran into the mighty Brazilian instead.

The latter, who drove the ball away from Lachenpa, was felled to the floor by the impact and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Mauricio took the penalty himself and converted it quite comfortably.

Mumbai City lacked the finishing touch

The goal woke the Islanders up from their deep slumber, and they performed much better in the second half than they did in the first. However, they lacked the momentum to convert a final pass in the attacking third into a goal.

Diaz, Gurkirat, and young Ayush Chhikara tried their best to get to the end of several balls falling gently to their feet, but they were warded off by the strong and resilient Odisha defense.

Head coach Sergio Lobera put up another masterclass as the Juggernauts moved one step closer to defending the title they won so painstakingly last season under current Mohun Bagan assistant coach Clifford Miranda.

Odisha FC will now take on East Bengal at the same venue on Sunday, 28 January, in the all-important final. The winners of that game will qualify to play in the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage from India.