Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC play out an eventful 2-2 draw | ISL 2023-24 

Odisha FC and Mumbai City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in a 2023-24 ISL fixture on Thursday.

Both squads boasted high-caliber players, and notably, they were led by coaches who had previously won the ISL title by playing an attractive possession-oriented brand of football. Consequently, the pre-game discussions were dominated by the tactical battle between the two teams.

But it was the Juggernauts who started the match on a strong note, with former Mumbai City player Ahmed Jahouh orchestrating from the middle of the park. Odisha FC managed to carve out a couple of half-chances in the opening quarter of the game.

However, their final pass was the missing piece as Diego Mauricio cut a frustrating figure upfront. On the other end, the Islanders struggled to create anything of significance as the hosts controlled the proceedings.

As the first half progressed, Mumbai City started to find their rhythm in attack. Towards the end of the half, Greg Stewart embarked on one of his characteristic runs from midfield and earned a free-kick after being fouled by Carlos Delgado. However, his subsequent attempt narrowly missed the target.

Odisha FC capitalized on a significant mistake from their opponents in stoppage time of the first half. Mohammad Nawaz appeared to have made a routine save, but as he attempted to gather the ball, it slipped from his grasp. The ball kindly fell to Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who tapped the ball into the empty net.

The first half ended with that unfortunate error by Nawaz, resulting in the Juggernauts taking the lead in a match that was closely contested.

Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC engage in a thrilling second half

Des Buckingham's half-time team talk evidently had an effect on Mumbai City FC as they started the second half with intent. Their renewed efforts quickly paid off with a goal within just two minutes of the restart.

An inswinging corner delivery from Greg Stewart found an unmarked Rostyn Griffiths at the far post, with the Australian directing his header into the back of the net.

The Islanders continued to pose problems for their opponents, with Stewart once again coming close to scoring. Arminder Singh was forced into action for the first time in the game, as he parried away the midfielder’s shot from long range.

Chhangte then had a couple of promising opportunities to find the back of the net, but Amrinder denied him in quick succession to keep his side in the game. Odisha FC, on the other end, made the most of these missed chances and took the lead against the run of play.

Jahouh’s quickly taken free-kick caught the Islanders out as Nawaz charged forward only to seemingly foul Roy Krishna. The referee, after long discussions with his assistant, awarded the penalty. Krishna stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly converted to make it 2-1.

However, with just three minutes of regulation time left, Jorge Pereyra Diaz equalized the proceedings following a well-worked move.

The goal meant that the game ended 2-2, and both teams would certainly be content with a point given the circumstances.