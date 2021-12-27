"We know how to counter-attack their system" - Odisha FC optimistic ahead of crucial clash against Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC will square off against high-flying Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, Odisha head coach Kiko Ramirez lauded the Nizams and their primary target man Bartholomew Ogbeche.

"They are a compact team. They know each other and have been playing together for a long time. So they are in a good mood. They are high up the table as well. They also have a very good striker in Bartholomew Ogbeche. So, of course, they are a good team," Ramirez said.

While Hyderabad have gone undefeated in six games now, Odisha are winless in their past three matches after a brilliant start to the season. The slump in form has left the Juggernauts seventh in the points table. Asked if he was worried about the slump in form, Ramirez said:

"With the quality of the rivals and the competition, you, of course, cannot win all the matches. But we are in a good position and not far away from the top spot. At the start of the season, we would've been happy to be only three points behind second spot, playing a match less."

Also present at the press conference was Odisha's assistant coach Joaquin 'Kino' Garcia Sanchez. In response to a query about what he made of the Hyderabad FC side, Sanchez said:

"Kiko [Ramirez] is a good friend of Manolo [Marquez], the head coach of Hyderabad FC. We have also played them in the pre-season. So we know how they play. They are compact, don't take much risk, know how to manage the ball and also know how to create danger in different positions. But we have analyzed them and know how to counter-attack the system."

"I'm confident Odisha FC will make it to the playoffs" - Nandhakumar Sekar remains optimistic

In the last game, Nandhakumar Sekar delivered the cross that was deflected off a FC Goa defender and fell for Jonathas, who tapped it home to equalize for Odisha FC.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the young Indian winger lauded his team's performance at the start of the season. The 26-year-old further opined that Odisha were on the right track to make it into the ISL playoffs this season.

"I'm very happy to be here. Every year it is difficult to make it to the playoffs. But this year I am very confident. I'm very proud of the coaching staff and everyone," Sekar said.

Sekar is in his third season at Odisha FC. Asked what it feels like to play with foreigners like Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera and Jonathas, the Odisha number 11 said:

"They are very good forwards. I get to learn a lot from the foreigners. They are very good with the ball. I get to learn from them on the pitch and even off it."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan