Odisha FC part ways with defender Gaurav Bora

During the ongoing break in the football season, clubs have been busy with attempts to restructure themselves for the upcoming season. ISL outfit Odisha FC have been no different. On Thursday, the club announced the departure of central defender Gaurav Bora.

Gaurav joined the club in the 2019-20 season after a successful spell in the I-League. He made his debut against FC Goa on December 22, 2019, when he replaced Daniel Lalhlimpuia at half-time. He played 13 matches for the Juggernauts in the ISL 2021-22 campaign, coming on as a substitute six times.

Odisha had a better end to their 2021-22 campaign compared to their previous outings, finishing 7th with 23 points.

In a video shared by Odisha FC on Instagram, the youngster thanked the management for showing trust in his abilities. Wishing goodbye to the club, Gaurav Bora said:

"First of all, I'd like to thank the management of Odisha FC, the owners and my teammates, who have been here with me for the last three years. It was a really good experience for me with everyone here. It was amazing to be a part of this team. I've grown and learned a lot in the last three years."

The 23-year old defender started his football journey at the Baichung Bhutia Football School. He made it to the Delhi U-16 state team with his impressive performances. Bora then joined the Pune City Academy on March 1, 2016.

In November 2017, he was loaned out by Pune City FC and made his way into the dressing room of I-League side Chennai City FC. His defensive game impressed head coach Akbar Nawas, who shifted Gaurav Bora's position to defense from midfield, where he partnered with Roberto Eslava.

He played a big role in Chennai's title triumph in the 2018-19 campaign. Bora bagged a brace in their last encounter against Minerva Punjab on March 9, 2019, and helped his team lift their first-ever I-League trophy.

Odisha FC end ties with goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh

Another key figure who parted ways with the Juggernauts was their custodian, Arshdeep Singh. The goalkeeper, who has reportedly moved to FC Goa, was with the Odisha for three years and played a pivotal role in their 7th place finish in the ISL 2021-22.

The 24-year-old kept two clean sheets in eight games and conceded 13 goals.

