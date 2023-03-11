Odisha FC have announced their decision to part ways with head coach Josep Gombau. The Spanish tactician led the Juggernauts to a successful campaign in the 2022-23 season. The club achieved a place in the knockout stages of the Indian Super League for the first time in their history.

Gombau arrived at the club during the 2018-19 season and led them to an eighth-placed finish. They were rebranded as Odisha FC the following season and displayed significant improvement, finishing sixth in the standings.

After a relatively successful spell, Gombau moved to American club Queensboro FC in 2020 before returning to Odisha FC at the start of the season. His return certainly created provided a spark as the Juggernauts qualified for the playoffs but narrowly lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in the knockout tie.

In an official statement, the club expressed gratitude to Gombau as they prepare to move on to a new era. The statement read:

"The club has reached this decision based on its ambitions and the standards that have been set for the present and foreseeable future. OFC would like to thank Josep for his contributions in various capacities over the course of his tenure and wishes him the best for the future. Further announcements will be made in due course."

The Spanish manager’s record with the club is admirable. He only won 11 of his 37 games in his first spell. However, the results improved drastically this season, as he won 13 of the 26 games in charge.

With the Hero Super Cup on the horizon, it will be interesting to see who will take Gomabu's place at the club.

Odisha FC set to face tough test in Hero Super Cup

The ride has certainly been inconsistent under Gombau but Odisha FC have played free-flowing football, which has caught the attention of fans. Although they buckled under pressure in the knockout round, the Juggernauts have a chance to bounce back when they compete in the Hero Super Cup.

The winner of the Cup will face Gokulam Kerala FC in a playoff tie for a place in the 2023-24 AFC Cup. Odisha FC are in Group B and will be up against the likes of Hyderabad FC, East Bengal FC, and the winner of qualifier three between the I-League clubs.

Only one team from the group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled to be held on April 21 and 22. Diego Mauricio has been the side's talisman and the Juggeranuts will be hoping the Brazilian star will lead from the front at the tournament.

